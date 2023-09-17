Indian sports news wrap, September 17

Motorsport
National Karting Championship 2023: Double for Rivaan; Abhay, Ishaan win finals
Chennai’s 10-year-old Rivaan Dev Preetham dominated the Micro Max class while Bengaluru’s Abhay M and Ishaan Madesh topped their respective categories in the third round of the Meco-Fmsci Rotax Max National Karting Championship 2023 which concluded at the Meco Kartopia circuit in Bengaluru on Saturday.
MSPORT’s Rivaan, bounced back after a forgettable Round 2, and dominated the third round, winning both the pre-final and final, and clocked the fastest laps in both races.
In the Junior Max class, championship leader Ishaan from Peregrine Racing, suffered a rare loss in the pre-finals, but came back strongly to clinch the final, beating Aarav Dewan (Gurugram) of Leapfrog Racing by a comfortable margin.
Last year’s junior champion, Abhay from Birel Art, who could only take a third place in the Senior Max pre-final, won the finals with ease. Pune’s Arjun Chheda (Crest Motorsport) came second while Raiden Samarvel from Mumbai (Rayo Racing) completed the podium.
Round 4 of the five-round Karting Nationals will be held from October 20 to 22 at the same venue.
Results
