Indian sports news wrap, September 17

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on September 17.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 13:57 IST , Chennai - 5 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Podium finishers of the National Karting Championship 2023
Podium finishers of the National Karting Championship 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Podium finishers of the National Karting Championship 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Motorsport

National Karting Championship 2023: Double for Rivaan; Abhay, Ishaan win finals

Chennai’s 10-year-old Rivaan Dev Preetham dominated the Micro Max class while Bengaluru’s Abhay M and Ishaan Madesh topped their respective categories in the third round of the Meco-Fmsci Rotax Max National Karting Championship 2023 which concluded at the Meco Kartopia circuit in Bengaluru on Saturday.

MSPORT’s Rivaan, bounced back after a forgettable Round 2, and dominated the third round, winning both the pre-final and final, and clocked the fastest laps in both races.

In the Junior Max class, championship leader Ishaan from Peregrine Racing, suffered a rare loss in the pre-finals, but came back strongly to clinch the final, beating Aarav Dewan (Gurugram) of Leapfrog Racing by a comfortable margin.

Last year’s junior champion, Abhay from Birel Art, who could only take a third place in the Senior Max pre-final, won the finals with ease. Pune’s Arjun Chheda (Crest Motorsport) came second while Raiden Samarvel from Mumbai (Rayo Racing) completed the podium.

Round 4 of the five-round Karting Nationals will be held from October 20 to 22 at the same venue.

Results
Senior Max – Final (16 laps): 1. Abhay M (Bengaluru, Birel Art India) (14mins, 51.497secs); 2. Arjun Chheda (Pune, Crest Motorsport) (14:53.072); 3. Raiden Samarvel (Mumbai, Rayo Racing) (14:58.639). Pre-Final (14 laps): 1. Arjun Chheda (12:53.488); 2. Veer Rajwade (Pune, Crest Motorsport) (12:58.030); 3. Abhay M (12:58.199).
Junior Max – Final (14 laps): 1. Ishaan Madesh (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (13:04.584); 2. Aarav Dewan (Gurugram, Leapfrog Racing) (13:06.267); 3. Hunner Singh (Gurugram, Birel Art India) (13:07.561). Pre-Final (11 laps): 1. Hunnder Singh (11:30.527); 2. Nikhilesh Raju (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (11:31.066); 3. Aarav Dewan (11:31.296).
Micro Max – Final (12 laps): 1. Rivaan Dev Preetham (Chennai, MSPORT) (12:05.803); 2. Zephaan Ardeshir (Mumbai, Peregrine Racing) (12:10.589); 3. Danish Dalmiya (Mumbai, Rayo Racing) (12:13.488). Pre-Final (10 laps): Rivaan Preetham (10:11.977); 2. Zephaan Ardeshir (10:19.948); 3. Darsh Nawalgaria (Bengaluru, MSPORT) (10:20.364)

