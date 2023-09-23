Indian sports news wrap, September 23

GOLF

Manu Gandas misses cut at Open de France

Manu Gandas had another rough day at the Cazoo Open de France, missing the halfway cut following a second round of 76 after a 75 on the opening day.

Gandas has been having mixed luck as he tries to gain experience in as many events in Europe as possible in his rookie year on the DP World Tour.

On both days, Gandas had just one birdie. He had five bogeys on the first day and six on the second.

- PTI

Bhullar fires 5-under 67, stays in close title race behind Poom

Ace Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar stayed in contention for his 11th Asian Tour win, adding a wonderful bogey-free 5-under 67 to get to 16-under here at the Yeangder TPC on Saturday.

Bhullar, whose 10 title wins on the Asian Tour are the most by an Indian, is two shots behind Thailand’s Poom Saksansin, who sensationally holed his third shot from 112 yards on the par-five 18th for an eagle.

Saksansin’s eight-under-par 64 took his total to 18-under which opened up a lead over defending champion Travis Smyth (68) from Australia, Chinese-Taipei’s Lee Chieh-po (66), the runner-up last year, and Bhullar (67), the 2012 winner here.

Another Indian making waves on the third day was Rashid Khan (66) as he moved to tied sixth alongside Thailand’s Chapchai Nirat (67) and Phachara Khongwatmai (68) and American Micah Lauren Shin (67).

Among other Indians, Karandeep Kochhar (67-71-68) at 206 was tied 15, Veer Ahlawat (68-70-70) at 208 was tied 27, S Chikkarangappa (68-71-70) at 209 was tied 30 and Khalin Joshi (69-70-71) was at tied 38.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (69-71-71) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (70-71-70) at 211 are tied 46 and Viraj Madappa (74-66-72) at 212 is tied 53.

Overall, nine Indians made the cut, while five others, Honey Baisoya, Kartik Sharma, Jeev Milkha Singh, SSP Chawrasia and Rahil Gangjee missed the cut.

Bhullar made five birdies and was bogey free. He is looking for his first win since last year’s Mandiri Indonesia Open - which was his 10th Asian Tour title.

“Today I had a little shaky start. I thought I hit the ball well but just missed fairways. Three straight pars but then birdie on four gave me some momentum.

“After that I made some more good birdies and kept attacking the flags. My swing feels great and the goal is to try and keep the ball in play. I know this course demands you to hit the ball straight,” said Bhullar.

Bhullar has been showing decent putting form with no three-putts so far and his rounds of 66-67-67 show a level of consistency that could fetch him a 11tth Asian Tour title.

- PTI

Arjun Atwal shares first round lead with 4-under 68

Arjun Atwal, a qualifier into the main event of the PGA Tour Champions, shared the first-round honours with eight others, all shooting 4-under 68 at the Pebble Links here on Saturday.

Other leaders include Vijay Singh, YE Yang of Korea, Americans Jerry Kelly, Dicky Pride and Brian Gay, Richard Green of Australia, Steve Alker of New Zealand, Mike Weir of Canada.

Atwal, the lone Indian to have won on the main PGA Tour, posted a 4-under 68 in Tuesday’s open qualifier to earn a spot into the field.

Since turning 50 in March, Atwal has made four PGA TOUR Champions starts before this week, with a tied 11 at the Insperity Celebrity Classic his best finish.

This marks his first 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.

Atwal is hoping to wrap up his card for 2024 without going to the Qualifying School.

Atwal, whose lone PGA Tour win also came when he made the main field after coming through the Monday qualifier, said, “Old habits die hard.” “I can’t go to Q-School this year because of family issues. My parents passed away last year. My mom’s one-year death anniversary is coming up and there’s no way I’m going (to the Q-School).

“So, hopefully I can get everything done before, get in the Playoffs somehow if I play really well. That’s the plan,” he said.

Atwal was happy with his hitting.

“I didn’t hit it all that great, but it’s Pebble. I’m glad that it’s one of those golf courses where I didn’t have to learn on this tour. I know a lot of the breaks on these greens and it helped, I putted really well today,” he added.

About being on the Champions TOUR, Atwal said, “I came from the regular Tour after so many years and I just love it out here.

“Hopefully, I get in (a few more events). I’m going to try and -- if I don’t get a spot at Furyk’s, I’m going to try on Monday or Tuesday to qualify for that as well.”

- PTI

TENNIS

AITA tennis tournament: Priyanshi Bhandari beats top seed Divya

Fifth seed Priyanshi Bhandari beat top seed Divya Bhardwaj 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Ace Academy, Palodia.

After an indifferent start when she trailed 0-4, Priyanshi bounced back to win the next eight games and cruised to the title.

In the doubles final, Divya in partnership with Vidhi Jani beat Pavithra Reddy and Thaniya Sarai 7-5, 6-1.

The results: Singles (final): Priyanshi Bhandari bt Divya Bhardwaj 6-4, 6-2; Semifinals: Divya bt Mushrath Shaik 3-6, 7-5, 6-0; Priyanshi bt Sonicka Jadeesh 6-4, 6-4; Quarterfinals: Divya bt Vidhi Jani 6-3, 6-2; Mushrath bt Richa Chougule 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4; Sonicka bt Aaruishi Raval 6-3, 6-0; Priyanshi bt Omna Yadav 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3. Doubles (final): Vidhi Jani & Divya Bhardwaj bt Pavithra Reddy & Thaniya Sarai 7-5, 6-1.

- Team Sportstar

GENERAL

Kolkata 25K run to be held on December 17

Former Indian woman pacer Jhulan Goswami will be the face of the eighth edition of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run scheduled here on December 17.

Touted as the only World Athletics accredited 25K, the USD 100,000 prize money race will witness some of the best athletes from across the world competing alongside India’s elite and amateur runners, the organisers stated.

Besides the 25K race, the event will have the open 10K, the Ananda (fun) run of 4.5 km, the Silvers run for champions with disability (2.3 km).

To encourage women’s participation, there are a limited number of spots reserved for women, in both the 25K and open 10K distances.

“Throughout my entire life, running has been an essential part of my routine. It has provided me with life lessons, beyond just mental and physical fitness,” Goswami said.

“I urge each one of you to take that first step towards health and fitness with Tata Steel Kolkata 25K,” she added.

Registration across all five race categories has commenced for the event at tatasteelkolkata25k.procam.in/ and will stay open until November 24 or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier, organisers Procam International stated.

- PTI