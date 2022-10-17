More Sports

IOC suspends Guatemala’s Olympic committee

The IOC suspension means Guatemala’s athletes cannot represent their country at the Olympic Games and the NOC is blocked from any IOC funding.

Reuters
BERLIN 17 October, 2022 00:14 IST
BERLIN 17 October, 2022 00:14 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The IOC had warned last month that should the issue not be resolved by Oct. 15 the country’s national Olympic Committee would be banned.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The IOC had warned last month that should the issue not be resolved by Oct. 15 the country’s national Olympic Committee would be banned. | Photo Credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE

The IOC suspension means Guatemala’s athletes cannot represent their country at the Olympic Games and the NOC is blocked from any IOC funding.

The International Olympic Committee on Sunday banned Guatemala’s Olympic Committee following the country’s failure to solve a domestic legal dispute, it said.

The IOC had warned last month that should the issue not be resolved by Oct. 15 the country’s national Olympic Committee would be banned.

“No solution could be found between the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Guatemala and the relevant authorities in Guatemala within the prescribed deadlines,” the IOC said in a statement.

Also Read
Delhi Half Marathon 2022: Kartik looks to chart own path after matching Sable’s time

The NOC has been at odds with the country’s Constitutional Court over some provisions in the Olympic body’s regulations.

The IOC suspension means Guatemala’s athletes cannot represent their country at the Olympic Games and the NOC is blocked from any IOC funding.

“In the interest of the athletes and the Olympic movement in Guatemala, the IOC has urged the NOC and the relevant authorities in Guatemala to meet and find an acceptable solution... which would allow the IOC Executive Board to lift the suspension of the NOC as soon as possible,” the IOC said.

Paris will host the next Olympic Games in 2024. 

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us