Kapil Dev, Gurbax Singh remember sports commentator Jasdev Singh

Commentators have a huge role to play in pushing the career of sportspersons. This was Kapil Dev’s candid observation at the launch of the book ‘On the Wings Of Radio Waves’, an autobiography of famed commentator Jasdev Singh. Published by Vitasta, the 298-page book highlights Singh’s journey in the field of broadcasting.

“Without the support of commentators we would not be known to people. They study us and take our stories to various corners of the country. In my case, I was fortunate to have got the backing of radio and tv commentators who made us household names. I am eternally indebted,” said Kapil when releasing the English version of the book, translated by his son Gurdev Singh from the original in Hindi.

“The role of Jasdev ji in popularising hockey is well known. He took it to the masses with his electrifying voice on the radio. I used to hear the commentary of Test matches and was fascinated by the name of GR Vishwanath. I had only heard about his exploits from the radio commentators and would visualise the man. He was my first hero and all because of the wonderful radio commentary,” added Kapil.

The evening was a tribute to Jasdev as noted cricket commentator Dr Narottam Puri recalled their association of over four decades. “He was an institution. He was with the ball when bringing us hockey matches and I would marvel at his speed and also the amazing ability to remember the names. And all of this without a fumble or a pause. He was the voice of hockey. He was not well versed with the nuances of cricket but never shied away from his desire to learn. He would come home and spend hours with my father (Devraj Puri) to know about cricket. His humility was not to be missed as he covered some landmark moments of Indian sports,” Dr. Puri remembered.

Hockey Olympians Gurbax Singh, Aslam Sher Khan and Zafar iqbal gave credit to Jasdev for keeping alive the spirit of the game with his unique style. “Jasdev ji would call me to his room (in Kuala Lumpur) during the 1975 World Cup and encourage me as I was upset at being excluded from the playing XI. It was his elderly guidance that stood by me as I gave the performance of my life in the semifinal and final. Hockey was a game played and followed by the middle class strata of the society but Jasdevji took it to the common man with tremendous flourish,” said Khan.

For Gurbax Singh, member of the 1964 Olympic gold medal winning team, the figure of Jasdev was not to be missed at hockey tournaments. “He loved the game and took pride in his work. That he knew players from the junior ranks too spoke for his wonderful connection with hockey,” Gurbax noted.

Zafar Iqbal rated Jasdev a much-revered personality in the hockey fraternity.”There was hardly a player he did not know. To know him was a great privilege and I must say that hockey owes him a lot for becoming the game of the masses. His commentary was the reason many came to love hockey,” said Zafar.

Among those who spoke were former diplomat G Parthasarathy and Gurdev. Jasdev passed away in 2018.