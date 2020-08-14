More Sports More Sports Sports Minister Rijiju virtually launches Fit India Freedom Run Participants, in view of the COVID pandemic, will be allowed to run at their own place and pace at a convenient time between August 15 and October 2. PTI New Delhi 14 August, 2020 17:37 IST Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju: "I am delighted to see such enthusiasm to participate in the Fit India Freedom Run." - PTI PTI New Delhi 14 August, 2020 17:37 IST Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday virtually launched the Fit India Freedom Run, a country-wide event that promises to become a fitness phenomenon.In the current scenario, with the COVID-19 pandemic creating havoc across the country, participants will be allowed to run at their own place and pace at a time convenient to them between August 15 and October 2.Armed forces including the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will participate in the largest country-wide run. They will be joined by the Indian Railways, CBSE and ICSE schools.READ | Ladies Scottish Open: Tvesa, Aditi off to decent starts Around 75 lakh strong volunteer base of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) of the youth affairs department, and trainees of the Sports Authority of India will also participate in the event.Fitness corporates Procam and GOQii will also join hands.“I am delighted to see such enthusiasm to participate in the Fit India Freedom Run. If we can galvanise all employees, their families and the larger community to participate in the run, it will be a fitting tribute to the spirit of Independence,” Rijiju said.“It is the vision of the Honourable Prime Minister that the Fit India Movement should be a people’s movement. It is clear now that the vision has indeed turned to reality,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.