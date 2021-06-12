Mirabai Chanu lone Indian weightlifter to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai Chanu will be the only Indian weightlifter to compete at this year's Tokyo Olympics, as per the absolute ranking list released by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

The Indian is ranked second in the women's 49kg category with 4133,6172 points, while China's Hou Zhihui tops the list with 4926,4422 points.

As per the IWF's rules, a total of 14 athletes will compete in each weight category at the Tokyo Olympics. The top eight lifters in each category are assured of a spot, while five continental berths will be allotted to NOC's who do not have any representation in the top-eight. One spot is reserved for either the host nation or the for an athletes who receives a Tripartite Commission invitation.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, ranked 12th in the men's 67kg category, had a slim chance of making the Olympics cut but missed out on it as Korea's Hak Myeongmok took the continental spot. Achinta Sheuli and Sneha Soren also failed to bag a spot.

- Mirabai training in the US ahead of Tokyo Olympics -

The former world champion Mirabai is currently training in the US ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. She had spent two months working with former weightlifter-turned-physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach Dr Aaron Horschig last year as well.

Chanu had set a new World Record in the women's 49kg Clean and Jerk with a massive 119kg lift at the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent in April. She also recorded a new personal best of 205kg (86+119) to clinch the bronze at the event.