Sports schedule, October 2022: T20 World Cup, FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, ISSF World C’ships and more

Here’s the complete sports schedule for October 2022.
- ⦿ Till October 10: National Games - Gujarat
- ⦿ October 7 - November 8: Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 (First Part) - Bengaluru
CRICKET
October 1-15: Women’s T20 Asia Cup - Bangladesh
October 1: West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
October 2: West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
October 2: India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
October 2: Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
October 4: India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
October 5: West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 4th T20I - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
October 5: Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I - Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast
October 6: West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
October 6: India vs South Africa, 1st ODI - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
October 7: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, 1st T20I - Bangladesh vs Pakistan - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
October 7: Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I - The Gabba, Brisbane
October 8: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, 2nd T20I - New Zealand vs Pakistan - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
October 9: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, 3rd T20I - New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
October 9: India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI - JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
October 9: Australia vs England, 1st T20I - Perth Stadium, Perth
October 11: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, 4th T20I - New Zealand vs Pakistan - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
October 11: India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
October 12: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, 5th T20I - New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
October 12: Australia vs England, 2nd T20I - Manuka Oval, Canberra
October 13: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, 6th T20I - Bangladesh vs Pakistan - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
October 14: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, Final - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
October 14: Australia vs England, 3rd T20I - Manuka Oval, Canberra
October 16 - November 13: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup - Australia
FOOTBALL
October 1: Premier League, Arsenal vs Spurs - London
October 1: Premier League, Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - London
October 1: Premier League, Liverpool vs Brighton - Liverpool
October 1: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen - Munich
October 1: Bundesliga, FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund - Koln
October 1: La Liga, Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid - Sevilla
October 1: Serie A, Inter Milan vs AS Roma - Milan
October 2: Premier League, Manchester City vs Manchester United - Manchester
October 2: La Liga, Mallorca vs Barcelona - Mallorca
October 2: Serie A, Empoli vs AC Milan - Empoli
October 2: Ligue 1, PSG vs Nice - Paris
October 3: La Liga, Real Madrid vs Osasuna - Madrid
October 3: Serie A, Juventus vs Bologna - Turin
October 4: UEFA Champions League, Group C, Bayern Munich vs Plzeň - Munich
October 5: UEFA Champions League, Group A, Liverpool vs Rangers - Liverpool
October 5: UEFA Champions League, Group C, Inter Milan vs Barcelona - Milan
October 5: UEFA Champions League, Group D, Frankfurt vs Spurs - Frankfurt
October 5: UEFA Champions League, Group B, Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid - Bruges
October 6: UEFA Champions League, Group E, Chelsea vs AC Milan - London
October 6: UEFA Champions League, Group F, Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Madrid
October 6: UEFA Champions League, Group G, Manchester City vs Copenhagen - Manchester
October 6: UEFA Champions League, Group G, Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund - Sevilla
October 6: UEFA Champions League, Group H, Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa - Turin
October 6: UEFA Champions League, Group H, Benfica vs PSG - Lisbon
October 6: UEFA Europa League, Group E, Omonoia vs Manchester United - Nicosia
October 7 - February 26, 2023: Indian Super League (League Stage)
October 7: UEFA Europa League, Group A, Arsenal vs Bodø/Glimt - London
October 8: Premier League, Chelsea vs Wolves - London
October 8: Premier League, Manchester City vs Southampton - Manchester
October 8: Premier League, Brighton vs Spurs - Falmer
October 8: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - Dortmund
October 8: La Liga, Atletico Madrid vs Girona - Madrid
October 8: Serie A, Sassuolo vs Inter Milan - Reggio Emilia
October 8: Serie A. AC Milan vs Juventus - Milan
October 9: Premier League, Arsenal vs Liverpool - London
October 9: Premier League, Everton vs Manchester United - Liverpool
October 9: La Liga, Getafe vs Real Madrid - Getafe
October 9: Ligue 1, Reims vs PSG - Reims
October 10: La Liga, Barcelona vs Celta Vigo - Barcelona
October 11-30: FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup - India
October 11: UEFA Champions League. Group G, Copenhagen vs Manchester City - Copenhagen
October 11: UEFA Champions League. Group H, Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus - Haifa
October 12: UEFA Champions League, Group E, AC Milan vs Chelsea - Milan
October 12: UEFA Champions League, Group F, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid - Warsaw
October 12: UEFA Champions League, Group G, Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla - Dortmund
October 12: UEFA Champions League, Group H, PSG vs Benfica - Paris
October 12: UEFA Champions League, Group B, Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge - Madrid
October 13: UEFA Champions League, Group A, Rangers vs Liverpool - Glasgow
October 13: UEFA Champions League, Group C, Barcelona vs Inter Milan - Barcelona
October 13: UEFA Champions League, Group C, Plzeň vs Bayern Munich - Plzen
October 13: UEFA Champions League, Group D, Spurs vs Frankfurt - London
October 13: UEFA Europa League, Group A, Bodø/Glimt vs Arsenal - Bodø
October 14: UEFA Europa League, Group E, Manchester United vs Omonoia - Manchester
October 15: Premier League, Spurs vs Everton - London
October 15: Serie A, Torino vs Juventus - Turin
October 16: Premier League, Leeds vs Arsenal - Leeds
October 16: Premier League, Manchester United vs Newcastle United - Manchester
October 16: Premier League, Liverpool vs Manchester City - Liverpool
October 16: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs Freiburg - Munich
October 16: Bundesliga, Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund - Berlin
October 16: La Liga, Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid - Bilbao
October 16: La Liga, Real Madrid vs Barcelona - Madrid
October 16: Serie A, Inter Milan vs Salernitana - Milan
October 17: Serie A, Verona vs AC Milan - Verona
October 17: Ligue 1, PSG vs Marseille - Paris
October 19: La Liga, Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano - Madrid
October 20: Premier League, Brentford vs Chelsea - Brentford
October 20: Premier League, Liverpool vs West Ham United - Liverpool
October 20: Premier League, Manchester United vs Spurs - Manchester
October 20: La Liga, Elche vs Real Madrid - Alicante
October 21: La Liga, Barcelona vs Villareal - Barcelona
October 22: Premier League, Chelsea vs Manchester United - London
October 22: Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool - Nottingham
October 22: Premier League, Manchester City vs Brighton - Manchester
October 22: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich - Sinsheim
October 22: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart - Dortmund
October 22: Serie A, Juventus vs Empoli - Turin
October 22: Serie A, AC Milan vs Monza - Milan
October 22: Ligue 1, Ajaccio vs PSG - Ajaccio
October 23: Serie A, Fiorentina vs Inter Milan - Florence
October 23: Premier League, Southampton vs Arsenal - Southampton
October 23: Premier League, Spurs vs Newcastle United - London
October 23: La Liga, Real Madrid vs Sevilla - Madrid
October 23: La Liga, Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid - Sevilla
October 24: La Liga, Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao - Barcelona
October 25: UEFA Champions League, Group E, Salzburg vs Chelsea - Salzburg
October 26: UEFA Champions League, Group E, Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan - Zagreb
October 26: UEFA Champions League, Group F, Leipzig vs Real Madrid - Leipzig
October 26: UEFA Champions League, Group G, Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City - Dortmund
October 26: UEFA Champions League, Group H, PSG vs Maccabi Haifa - Paris
October 26: UEFA Champions League, Group H, Benfica vs Juventus - Lisbon
October 26: UEFA Champions League, Group C, Inter Milan vs Plzeň - Milan
October 27: UEFA Champions League, Group A, Ajax vs Liverpool - Amsterdam
October 27: UEFA Champions League, Group B, Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen - Madrid
October 27: UEFA Champions League, Group C, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Barcelona
October 27: UEFA Champions League, Group D, Spurs vs Sporting CP - London
October 27: UEFA Europa League, Group A, PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal - Eindhoven
October 28: UEFA Europa League, Group E, Manchester United vs Sheriff - Manchester
October 29: Premier League, Liverpool vs Leeds - Liverpool
October 29: Premier League, Leicester City vs Manchester City - Leicester
October 29: Premier League, Bournemouth vs Spurs - Bournemouth
October 29: Premier League, Brighton vs Chelsea - Falmer
October 29: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs Mainz - Munich
October 29: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Dortmund - Frankfurt
October 29: Serie A, Lecce vs Juventus - Lecce
October 29: Ligue 1, PSG vs Troyes - Paris
October 30: Premier League, Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - London
October 30: Premier League, Manchester United vs West Ham United - Manchester
October 30: La Liga, Real Madrid vs Girona - Madrid
October 30: La Liga, Valencia vs Barcelona - Valencia
October 30: La Liga, Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid - Cadiz
October 30: Serie A, Inter Milan vs Sampdoria - Milan
October 31: Serie A, Torino vs AC Milan - Turin
ATHLETICS
October 2: London Marathon
October 9: Chicago Marathon
October 13-16: Asian Youth Athletics Championships - Kuwait
October 15-19: National Open Athletics Championships - Bengaluru, Karnataka
October 16: Amsterdam Marathon
October 16: Delhi Half Marathon
October 29-31: Indian Open U-23 Athletics Competition - Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
TENNIS
Till October 1: WTA250 Parma
Till October 2: WTA250 Tallinn
Till October 2: ATP250 Seoul
Till October 2: ATP250 Tel Aviv
Till October 2: ATP250 Sofia
October 3-9: WTA250 Monastir
October 3-9: WTA500 Ostrava
October 3-9: ATP500 Tokyo
October 3-9: ATP500 Astana
October 10-15: FENESTA Open National Tennis Championship - New Delhi
October 10-16: WTA500 San Diego
October 10-16: WTA250 Cluj-Napoca
October 10-16: ATP250 Gijon
October 10-16: ATP250 Florence
October 17-23: WTA1000 Guadalajara
October 17-23: ATP250 Antwerp
October 17-23: ATP250 Stockholm
October 17-23: ATP250 Naples
October 24-30: ATP500 Vienna
October 24-30: ATP500 Basel
October 31 - November 7: WTA Finals - Fort Worth, USA
October 31 - November 6: ATP1000 Paris
BADMINTON
Till October 2: Vietnam Open (BWF Tour Super 100) - Ho Chi Minh City
Till October 2: Canada Open (BWF Tour Super 100) - Calgary
October 17-22: Junior Mixed Team World Championships - Santander, Spain
October 18-23: Denmark Open (BWF World Tour Super 750) - Odense
October 18-23: Indonesia Open (BWF Tour Super 100) - Malang
October 24-30: Junior World Championships - Santander, Spain
October 25-30: French Open (BWF Tour Super 750) - Paris
TABLE TENNIS
Till October 9: World Team Championships - Chengdu, China
October 27-30: WTT Cup Finals - Xinxiang, China
October 31 - November 6: WTT Contender Novo Gorica
FORMULA ONE
October 2: Singapore Grand Prix
October 9: Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka
October 23: US Grand Prix - Austin
October 30: Mexican Grand Prix
HOCKEY
October 22: Sultan of Johor Cup, India vs Malaysia - Johor, Malaysia
October 23: Sultan of Johor Cup, India vs South Africa - Johor, Malaysia
October 25: Sultan of Johor Cup, India vs Japan - Johor, Malaysia
October 26: Sultan of Johor Cup, India vs Australia - Johor, Malaysia
October 28: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs New Zealand - Bhubaneswar
October 28: Sultan of Johor Cup, India vs Great Britain - Johor, Malaysia
October 29: Sultan of Johor Cup, 3rd-4th place match
October 29: Sultan of Johor Cup, Final
October 30: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs Spain - Bhubaneswar
SHOOTING
October 12-25: ISSF World Championships (Rifle/Pistol) - Cairo, Egypt
WRESTLING
October 17-23: U23 World Championships - Pontevedra, Spain
BOXING
October 30 - November 13: Asian Championships - Amman, Jordan
CHESS
Till October 10: Chess.com Global Championship (Knockout round)
October 1-11: World Youth U16 Chess Olympiad - Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan
October 11-23: World Juniors U20 Championships - Sardinia, Italy
October 12-17: IPCA World Championship, Rapid and Blitz - Torrevieja, Spain
October 13-22: Asian Youth Championships - Bali, Indonesia
October 14-22: Asian Championships - Auckland, New Zealand
October 20-30: World Amateur Championship - Malta
October 24 - November 6: FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament 2022-23, Pool A - Monaco
October 25 - November 4: Asian Continental Open and Women’s Championships - New Delhi
October 25-30: FIDE World Fischer Random Chess Championship - Reykjavik, Iceland
BASKETBALL
Till October 1: FIBA Women’s World Cup - Sydney, Australia
October 18: NBA 2022-23 regular season begins
WEIGHTLIFTING
October 6-16: Asian Championships - Manama, Bahrain
SQUASH
October 8-15: US Open - Philadelphia
October 18-23: Grasshopper Cup - Zurich
GOLF
Till October 2: The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America (LPGA) - The Colony, Texas, USA
Till October 2: Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA) - Jackson, USA
October 6-9: LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship - Somis, USA
October 6-9: Shriners Children’s Open (PGA) - Las Vegas, USA
October 13-16: ZOZO Championship (PGA) - Chiba, Japan
October 20-23: BMW Ladies Championship (LPGA) - Oak Valley Country Club, Republic of Korea
October 20-23: The CJ Cup in South Carolina (PGA) - Ridgeland, USA
October 27-30: Butterfield Bermuda Championship (PGA) - Southampton, Bermuda