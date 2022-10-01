More Sports

Sports schedule, October 2022: T20 World Cup, FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, ISSF World C'ships and more

Here's the complete sports schedule for October 2022 which features ICC Men's T20 World Cup, FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, ISSF World Championships and more.

Team Sportstar
01 October, 2022 08:47 IST
The T20 World Cup trophy is pictured in the field of light during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy Tour on August 08, 2022 in Uluru, Australia. The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Here’s the complete sports schedule for October 2022.

CRICKET

October 1-15: Women’s T20 Asia Cup - Bangladesh

October 1: West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound

October 2: West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound

October 2: India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

October 2: Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 4: India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

October 5: West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 4th T20I - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound

October 5: Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I - Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast

October 6: West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound

October 6: India vs South Africa, 1st ODI - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

October 7: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, 1st T20I - Bangladesh vs Pakistan - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 7: Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I - The Gabba, Brisbane

October 8: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, 2nd T20I - New Zealand vs Pakistan - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 9: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, 3rd T20I - New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 9: India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI - JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

October 9: Australia vs England, 1st T20I - Perth Stadium, Perth

October 11: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, 4th T20I - New Zealand vs Pakistan - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 11: India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

October 12: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, 5th T20I - New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 12: Australia vs England, 2nd T20I - Manuka Oval, Canberra

October 13: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, 6th T20I - Bangladesh vs Pakistan - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 14: New Zealand Men’s T20I Tri Series, Final - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 14: Australia vs England, 3rd T20I - Manuka Oval, Canberra

October 16 - November 13: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup - Australia

FOOTBALL

October 1: Premier League, Arsenal vs Spurs - London

October 1: Premier League, Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - London

October 1: Premier League, Liverpool vs Brighton - Liverpool

October 1: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen - Munich

October 1: Bundesliga, FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund - Koln

October 1: La Liga, Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid - Sevilla

October 1: Serie A, Inter Milan vs AS Roma - Milan

October 2: Premier League, Manchester City vs Manchester United - Manchester

October 2: La Liga, Mallorca vs Barcelona - Mallorca

October 2: Serie A, Empoli vs AC Milan - Empoli

October 2: Ligue 1, PSG vs Nice - Paris

October 3: La Liga, Real Madrid vs Osasuna - Madrid

October 3: Serie A, Juventus vs Bologna - Turin

October 4: UEFA Champions League, Group C, Bayern Munich vs Plzeň - Munich

October 5: UEFA Champions League, Group A, Liverpool vs Rangers - Liverpool

October 5: UEFA Champions League, Group C, Inter Milan vs Barcelona - Milan

October 5: UEFA Champions League, Group D, Frankfurt vs Spurs - Frankfurt

October 5: UEFA Champions League, Group B, Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid - Bruges

October 6: UEFA Champions League, Group E, Chelsea vs AC Milan - London

October 6: UEFA Champions League, Group F, Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Madrid

October 6: UEFA Champions League, Group G, Manchester City vs Copenhagen - Manchester

October 6: UEFA Champions League, Group G, Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund - Sevilla

October 6: UEFA Champions League, Group H, Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa - Turin

October 6: UEFA Champions League, Group H, Benfica vs PSG - Lisbon

October 6: UEFA Europa League, Group E, Omonoia vs Manchester United - Nicosia

October 7 - February 26, 2023: Indian Super League (League Stage)

October 7: UEFA Europa League, Group A, Arsenal vs Bodø/Glimt - London

October 8: Premier League, Chelsea vs Wolves - London

October 8: Premier League, Manchester City vs Southampton - Manchester

October 8: Premier League, Brighton vs Spurs - Falmer

October 8: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - Dortmund

October 8: La Liga, Atletico Madrid vs Girona - Madrid

October 8: Serie A, Sassuolo vs Inter Milan - Reggio Emilia

October 8: Serie A. AC Milan vs Juventus - Milan

October 9: Premier League, Arsenal vs Liverpool - London

October 9: Premier League, Everton vs Manchester United - Liverpool

October 9: La Liga, Getafe vs Real Madrid - Getafe

October 9: Ligue 1, Reims vs PSG - Reims

October 10: La Liga, Barcelona vs Celta Vigo - Barcelona

October 11-30: FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup - India

October 11: UEFA Champions League. Group G, Copenhagen vs Manchester City - Copenhagen

October 11: UEFA Champions League. Group H, Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus - Haifa

October 12: UEFA Champions League, Group E, AC Milan vs Chelsea - Milan

October 12: UEFA Champions League, Group F, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid - Warsaw

October 12: UEFA Champions League, Group G, Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla - Dortmund

October 12: UEFA Champions League, Group H, PSG vs Benfica - Paris

October 12: UEFA Champions League, Group B, Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge - Madrid

October 13: UEFA Champions League, Group A, Rangers vs Liverpool - Glasgow

October 13: UEFA Champions League, Group C, Barcelona vs Inter Milan - Barcelona

October 13: UEFA Champions League, Group C, Plzeň vs Bayern Munich - Plzen

October 13: UEFA Champions League, Group D, Spurs vs Frankfurt - London

October 13: UEFA Europa League, Group A, Bodø/Glimt vs Arsenal - Bodø

October 14: UEFA Europa League, Group E, Manchester United vs Omonoia - Manchester

October 15: Premier League, Spurs vs Everton - London

October 15: Serie A, Torino vs Juventus - Turin

October 16: Premier League, Leeds vs Arsenal - Leeds

October 16: Premier League, Manchester United vs Newcastle United - Manchester

October 16: Premier League, Liverpool vs Manchester City - Liverpool

October 16: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs Freiburg - Munich

October 16: Bundesliga, Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund - Berlin

October 16: La Liga, Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid - Bilbao

October 16: La Liga, Real Madrid vs Barcelona - Madrid

October 16: Serie A, Inter Milan vs Salernitana - Milan

October 17: Serie A, Verona vs AC Milan - Verona

October 17: Ligue 1, PSG vs Marseille - Paris

October 19: La Liga, Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano - Madrid

October 20: Premier League, Brentford vs Chelsea - Brentford

October 20: Premier League, Liverpool vs West Ham United - Liverpool

October 20: Premier League, Manchester United vs Spurs - Manchester

October 20: La Liga, Elche vs Real Madrid - Alicante

October 21: La Liga, Barcelona vs Villareal - Barcelona

October 22: Premier League, Chelsea vs Manchester United - London

October 22: Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool - Nottingham

October 22: Premier League, Manchester City vs Brighton - Manchester

October 22: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich - Sinsheim

October 22: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart - Dortmund

October 22: Serie A, Juventus vs Empoli - Turin

October 22: Serie A, AC Milan vs Monza - Milan

October 22: Ligue 1, Ajaccio vs PSG - Ajaccio

October 23: Serie A, Fiorentina vs Inter Milan - Florence

October 23: Premier League, Southampton vs Arsenal - Southampton

October 23: Premier League, Spurs vs Newcastle United - London

October 23: La Liga, Real Madrid vs Sevilla - Madrid

October 23: La Liga, Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid - Sevilla

October 24: La Liga, Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao - Barcelona

October 25: UEFA Champions League, Group E, Salzburg vs Chelsea - Salzburg

October 26: UEFA Champions League, Group E, Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan - Zagreb

October 26: UEFA Champions League, Group F, Leipzig vs Real Madrid - Leipzig

October 26: UEFA Champions League, Group G, Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City - Dortmund

October 26: UEFA Champions League, Group H, PSG vs Maccabi Haifa - Paris

October 26: UEFA Champions League, Group H, Benfica vs Juventus - Lisbon

October 26: UEFA Champions League, Group C, Inter Milan vs Plzeň - Milan

October 27: UEFA Champions League, Group A, Ajax vs Liverpool - Amsterdam

October 27: UEFA Champions League, Group B, Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen - Madrid

October 27: UEFA Champions League, Group C, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Barcelona

October 27: UEFA Champions League, Group D, Spurs vs Sporting CP - London

October 27: UEFA Europa League, Group A, PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal - Eindhoven

October 28: UEFA Europa League, Group E, Manchester United vs Sheriff - Manchester

October 29: Premier League, Liverpool vs Leeds - Liverpool

October 29: Premier League, Leicester City vs Manchester City - Leicester

October 29: Premier League, Bournemouth vs Spurs - Bournemouth

October 29: Premier League, Brighton vs Chelsea - Falmer

October 29: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs Mainz - Munich

October 29: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Dortmund - Frankfurt

October 29: Serie A, Lecce vs Juventus - Lecce

October 29: Ligue 1, PSG vs Troyes - Paris

October 30: Premier League, Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - London

October 30: Premier League, Manchester United vs West Ham United - Manchester

October 30: La Liga, Real Madrid vs Girona - Madrid

October 30: La Liga, Valencia vs Barcelona - Valencia

October 30: La Liga, Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid - Cadiz

October 30: Serie A, Inter Milan vs Sampdoria - Milan

October 31: Serie A, Torino vs AC Milan - Turin

ATHLETICS

October 2: London Marathon

October 9: Chicago Marathon

October 13-16: Asian Youth Athletics Championships - Kuwait

October 15-19: National Open Athletics Championships - Bengaluru, Karnataka

October 16: Amsterdam Marathon

October 16: Delhi Half Marathon

October 29-31: Indian Open U-23 Athletics Competition - Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

TENNIS

Till October 1: WTA250 Parma

Till October 2: WTA250 Tallinn

Till October 2: ATP250 Seoul

Till October 2: ATP250 Tel Aviv

Till October 2: ATP250 Sofia

October 3-9: WTA250 Monastir

October 3-9: WTA500 Ostrava

October 3-9: ATP500 Tokyo

October 3-9: ATP500 Astana

October 10-15: FENESTA Open National Tennis Championship - New Delhi

October 10-16: WTA500 San Diego

October 10-16: WTA250 Cluj-Napoca

October 10-16: ATP250 Gijon

October 10-16: ATP250 Florence

October 17-23: WTA1000 Guadalajara

October 17-23: ATP250 Antwerp

October 17-23: ATP250 Stockholm

October 17-23: ATP250 Naples

October 24-30: ATP500 Vienna

October 24-30: ATP500 Basel

October 31 - November 7: WTA Finals - Fort Worth, USA

October 31 - November 6: ATP1000 Paris

BADMINTON

Till October 2: Vietnam Open (BWF Tour Super 100) - Ho Chi Minh City

Till October 2: Canada Open (BWF Tour Super 100) - Calgary

October 17-22: Junior Mixed Team World Championships - Santander, Spain

October 18-23: Denmark Open (BWF World Tour Super 750) - Odense

October 18-23: Indonesia Open (BWF Tour Super 100) - Malang

October 24-30: Junior World Championships - Santander, Spain

October 25-30: French Open (BWF Tour Super 750) - Paris

TABLE TENNIS

Till October 9: World Team Championships - Chengdu, China

October 27-30: WTT Cup Finals - Xinxiang, China

October 31 - November 6: WTT Contender Novo Gorica

FORMULA ONE

October 2: Singapore Grand Prix

October 9: Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka

October 23: US Grand Prix - Austin

October 30: Mexican Grand Prix

HOCKEY

October 22: Sultan of Johor Cup, India vs Malaysia - Johor, Malaysia

October 23: Sultan of Johor Cup, India vs South Africa - Johor, Malaysia

October 25: Sultan of Johor Cup, India vs Japan - Johor, Malaysia

October 26: Sultan of Johor Cup, India vs Australia - Johor, Malaysia

October 28: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs New Zealand - Bhubaneswar

October 28: Sultan of Johor Cup, India vs Great Britain - Johor, Malaysia

October 29: Sultan of Johor Cup, 3rd-4th place match

October 29: Sultan of Johor Cup, Final

October 30: FIH Pro League (Men), India vs Spain - Bhubaneswar

SHOOTING

October 12-25: ISSF World Championships (Rifle/Pistol) - Cairo, Egypt

WRESTLING

October 17-23: U23 World Championships - Pontevedra, Spain

BOXING

October 30 - November 13: Asian Championships - Amman, Jordan

CHESS

Till October 10: Chess.com Global Championship (Knockout round)

October 1-11: World Youth U16 Chess Olympiad - Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan

October 11-23: World Juniors U20 Championships - Sardinia, Italy

October 12-17: IPCA World Championship, Rapid and Blitz - Torrevieja, Spain

October 13-22: Asian Youth Championships - Bali, Indonesia

October 14-22: Asian Championships - Auckland, New Zealand

October 20-30: World Amateur Championship - Malta

October 24 - November 6: FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament 2022-23, Pool A - Monaco

October 25 - November 4: Asian Continental Open and Women’s Championships - New Delhi

October 25-30: FIDE World Fischer Random Chess Championship - Reykjavik, Iceland

BASKETBALL

Till October 1: FIBA Women’s World Cup - Sydney, Australia

October 18: NBA 2022-23 regular season begins

WEIGHTLIFTING

October 6-16: Asian Championships - Manama, Bahrain

SQUASH

October 8-15: US Open - Philadelphia

October 18-23: Grasshopper Cup - Zurich

GOLF

Till October 2: The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America (LPGA) - The Colony, Texas, USA

Till October 2: Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA) - Jackson, USA

October 6-9: LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship - Somis, USA

October 6-9: Shriners Children’s Open (PGA) - Las Vegas, USA

October 13-16: ZOZO Championship (PGA) - Chiba, Japan

October 20-23: BMW Ladies Championship (LPGA) - Oak Valley Country Club, Republic of Korea

October 20-23: The CJ Cup in South Carolina (PGA) - Ridgeland, USA

October 27-30: Butterfield Bermuda Championship (PGA) - Southampton, Bermuda

