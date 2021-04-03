Hero MotoCorp wins Sportstar Aces Best Corporate for Promotion for Sports

Hero MotoCorp was named the Best Corporate for the Promotion for Sports at the Sportstar ACES Awards – Giants of the Decade on Saturday.

“On behalf of everyone at Hero MotoCorp, I receive this award with utmost humility and gratitude. I wish to thank the esteemed jury in selecting Hero MotorCorp for this coveted recognition as the best Corporate for the Promotion of Sports for the decade. Coming from such great icons from the field of sports, it’s a true indication of all that we have been doing to nurture sports in the country. Sportstar has been a true pioneer of world-class sports journalism in India. It is all the more gratifying to be bestowed with this honour because this is the first time an award of this nature has been instituted,” said Dr Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp’s chairman, managing director and chief executive officer.

In addition to promoting cricket in the 1990s – which included the 1993 Hero Cup – to being the sponsor of Indian Premier League (IPL) teams like Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils, Hero has single-handedly taken over patronage of both men’s and women’s golf in the country.

India’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero has also been at the forefront of hockey as well as nearly all top-class football events in the country, including the Indian Super League, the I-League and the IFA Shield, besides lending its might to the historic FIFA Under-17 World Cup, and having links to international football through its support of La Liga club Atletico Madrid. Hero is also a premier motorsports sponsor with a team participating in the Dakar Rally, one of the biggest races worldwide, with India’s finest rally racer, C. S. Santosh.

“We have been promoting multiple disciplines of sports – football, cricket, field hockey and golf – for more than three decades. For the past three years, Hero has also been the flag-bearer of Indian motorsports. Our commitment to sports has stemmed from my own conviction that sport is a key contributor to nation building. I would like to assure you all that Hero MotoCorp and I remain committed to making India a sporting powerhouse in the years to come. We will continue to channelise the energies of the Indian youth in the right direction for their personal development. We at Hero MotorCorp are humble at being the inaugural recipients of this award from Sportstar,” said Munjal.

The 2021 edition of the Sportstar ACES Awards honoured the Giants of the Decade in Indian sport, with the winners being assessing on their performance and consistency from 2011 to 2020. Eleven awards were presented under the popular choice category, which was open to public voting, along with 14 jury awards as well as special recognition awards under two new categories – Sports for Good and Giants off the Field – that recognise the work of organisations and individuals who have used sports for the betterment of society.