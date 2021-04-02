MS Dhoni wins Sportstar Aces male cricketer of the Decade

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was named the Sportsman of the Decade (Cricket) at the 2021 Sportstar ACES Awards for his unparalleled title triumphs and contribution to the sport.

Dhoni’s six against Sri Lanka that won India the 2011 World Cup finds a place in the annals of seminal global sporting moments. In 2013, when India won the ICC Champions Trophy under Dhoni, he became the first and only captain in international cricket to win all three major ICC trophies, including the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in 2007.

Dhoni also holds the record for most matches as captain in international cricket – 332. He led India in 200 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), 72 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and 60 Tests, and has the second-most wins in limited-overs internationals (ODIs and T20Is) with 151.

Dhoni’s knack of taking the game deep into the death overs and not buckling under pressure became a hallmark of the brand of cricket India played between 2010 and 2019.

In the Indian Premier League, Dhoni became the first captain to win back-to-back titles with Chennai Super Kings’ 2011 triumph, before leading the franchise to a third title in 2018.

The 2021 edition of the Sportstar ACES Awards honoured the Giants of the Decade in Indian sport, with the winners being assessing on their performance and consistency from 2011 to 2020. Eleven awards were presented under the popular choice category, which was open to public voting, along with 14 jury awards as well as special recognition awards under two new categories – Sports for Good and Giants off the Field – that recognise the work of organisations and individuals who have used sports for the betterment of society.