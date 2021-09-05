More Sports More Sports HCL PSA Challenger: Anjali beats Tiana, will take on defending champion Tanvi in semis Anjali Semwal fought her way past Tiana Parasrampuria 11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7 in the women's quarterfinals and will now take on the defending champion Tanvi Khanna in the semifinals. Kamesh Srinivasan GREATER NOIDA 05 September, 2021 19:53 IST Anjali Semwal (left) in action against Tiana Parasrampuria in the women's quarterfinals of the HCL Challenger squash tournament in Greater Noida on Sunday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Kamesh Srinivasan GREATER NOIDA 05 September, 2021 19:53 IST Anjali Semwal fought her way past Tiana Parasrampuria 11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7 in the women's quarterfinals of the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Shiv Nadar University on Sunday.A student of the university, Anjali will take on the champion of the last tournament and the second seed Tanvi Khanna in the semifinals.READ MORE: Cyrus Poncha elected VP of Asian Squash FederationThe other semifinal will feature top seed Suayna Kuruvilla against Urwashi Joshi. Abhisheka Shannon gave a hard fight to Urwashi before going down in four games.In the men’s section, Rahul Baitha beat second seed Aadit Zaveri 10-12, 12-10, 4-11, 11-3, 11-6 to set up a semifinal against third seed and Chennai event champion Velavan Senthilkumar.The results:Men (quarterfinals): Abhishek Agarwal bt Sandeep Ramchandran 11-2, 13-11, 11-2; Abhishek Pradhan bt Jaideep Sethi 11-4, 11-7, 11-6; Velavan Senthilkumar bt Navaneeth Prabhu 11-1, 11-8, 11-0; Rahul Baitha bt Aadit Zaveri 10-12, 12-10, 4-11, 11-3, 11-6.Pre-quarterfinals: Velavan Senthilkumar bt Vaibhav Chauhan 11-2, 11-2, 11-6; Rahul Baitha bt Jamal Sakib 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 14-12; Aadil Zaveri bt Arin Khot 11-2, 11-8, 11-4.Women (quarterfinals): Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Anahat Singh 11-6, 11-8, 11-3; Urwashi Joshi bt Abhisheka Shannon 12-10, 6-11, 12-10, 11-7; Anjali Semwal bt Tiana Parasrampuria 11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7; Tanvi Khanna bt Akshaya Sri 11-2, 11-5, 11-8. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :