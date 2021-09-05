More Sports

HCL PSA Challenger: Anjali beats Tiana, will take on defending champion Tanvi in semis

Anjali Semwal fought her way past Tiana Parasrampuria 11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7 in the women's quarterfinals and will now take on the defending champion Tanvi Khanna in the semifinals.

Kamesh Srinivasan
GREATER NOIDA 05 September, 2021 19:53 IST

Anjali Semwal (left) in action against Tiana Parasrampuria in the women's quarterfinals of the HCL Challenger squash tournament in Greater Noida on Sunday.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kamesh Srinivasan
GREATER NOIDA 05 September, 2021 19:53 IST

Anjali Semwal fought her way past Tiana Parasrampuria 11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7 in the women's quarterfinals of the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Shiv Nadar University on Sunday.

A student of the university, Anjali will take on the champion of the last tournament and the second seed Tanvi Khanna in the semifinals.

READ MORE: Cyrus Poncha elected VP of Asian Squash Federation

The other semifinal will feature top seed Suayna Kuruvilla against Urwashi Joshi. Abhisheka Shannon gave a hard fight to Urwashi before going down in four games.

In the men’s section, Rahul Baitha beat second seed Aadit Zaveri 10-12, 12-10, 4-11, 11-3, 11-6 to set up a semifinal against third seed and Chennai event champion Velavan Senthilkumar.

The results:

Men (quarterfinals): Abhishek Agarwal bt Sandeep Ramchandran 11-2, 13-11, 11-2; Abhishek Pradhan bt Jaideep Sethi 11-4, 11-7, 11-6; Velavan Senthilkumar bt Navaneeth Prabhu 11-1, 11-8, 11-0; Rahul Baitha bt Aadit Zaveri 10-12, 12-10, 4-11, 11-3, 11-6.

Pre-quarterfinals: Velavan Senthilkumar bt Vaibhav Chauhan 11-2, 11-2, 11-6; Rahul Baitha bt Jamal Sakib 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 14-12; Aadil Zaveri bt Arin Khot 11-2, 11-8, 11-4.

Women (quarterfinals): Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Anahat Singh 11-6, 11-8, 11-3; Urwashi Joshi bt Abhisheka Shannon 12-10, 6-11, 12-10, 11-7; Anjali Semwal bt Tiana Parasrampuria 11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7; Tanvi Khanna bt Akshaya Sri 11-2, 11-5, 11-8.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App