HCL PSA Challenger: Anjali beats Tiana, will take on defending champion Tanvi in semis

Anjali Semwal fought her way past Tiana Parasrampuria 11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7 in the women's quarterfinals of the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Shiv Nadar University on Sunday.

A student of the university, Anjali will take on the champion of the last tournament and the second seed Tanvi Khanna in the semifinals.

The other semifinal will feature top seed Suayna Kuruvilla against Urwashi Joshi. Abhisheka Shannon gave a hard fight to Urwashi before going down in four games.

In the men’s section, Rahul Baitha beat second seed Aadit Zaveri 10-12, 12-10, 4-11, 11-3, 11-6 to set up a semifinal against third seed and Chennai event champion Velavan Senthilkumar.