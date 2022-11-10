More Sports

SRFI and HCL announce next PSA Challenger Squash Tour in Jodhpur

Alongside the main PSA tournament, the Junior Tournament will also take place from November 20 to 24.

Team Sportstar
10 November, 2022 17:00 IST
10 November, 2022 17:00 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: SRFI and HCL has announced that the second leg of the HCL-SRFI India Tour will be held in Jodhpur from November 17-21, 2022.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: SRFI and HCL has announced that the second leg of the HCL-SRFI India Tour will be held in Jodhpur from November 17-21, 2022. | Photo Credit: VINO JOHN

Alongside the main PSA tournament, the Junior Tournament will also take place from November 20 to 24.

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and HCL on Thursday announced that the second leg of the HCL-SRFI India Tour will be held in Jodhpur from November 17-21, 2022.

The championship will witness over 48 players from 9 countries. The tournament will take place at Umaid Bhawan Palace and Bodhi International School. Alongside the main PSA tournament, the Junior Tournament will also take place from November 20 to 24.

Also Read
Saurav Ghosal continues to live the dream in a season like no other

The HCL-SRFI Indian Tour for 2022 commenced in Chennai, where the first leg was held with Abhay Singh from India winning in men’s category and Kenzy Aymann from Egypt being the winner in women’s category.

Cyrus Poncha, Secretary-General, Squash Rackets Federation of India said, “Squash is one of the most exciting, challenging sports that requires an exceptional level of agility, quick strategic mindset and physical strength. The HCL SRFI India Tour was introduced with the aim of helping our players enhance their game and encourage global-level competition, in order to make India a force to be reckoned with on the worldwide stage.

“During the Jodhpur leg, I look forward to watching some exciting matches over the next five days and I wish all the players the very best of luck”.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us