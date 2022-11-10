SRFI and HCL announce next PSA Challenger Squash Tour in Jodhpur

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and HCL on Thursday announced that the second leg of the HCL-SRFI India Tour will be held in Jodhpur from November 17-21, 2022.

The championship will witness over 48 players from 9 countries. The tournament will take place at Umaid Bhawan Palace and Bodhi International School. Alongside the main PSA tournament, the Junior Tournament will also take place from November 20 to 24.

The HCL-SRFI Indian Tour for 2022 commenced in Chennai, where the first leg was held with Abhay Singh from India winning in men’s category and Kenzy Aymann from Egypt being the winner in women’s category.

Cyrus Poncha, Secretary-General, Squash Rackets Federation of India said, “Squash is one of the most exciting, challenging sports that requires an exceptional level of agility, quick strategic mindset and physical strength. The HCL SRFI India Tour was introduced with the aim of helping our players enhance their game and encourage global-level competition, in order to make India a force to be reckoned with on the worldwide stage.

“During the Jodhpur leg, I look forward to watching some exciting matches over the next five days and I wish all the players the very best of luck”.