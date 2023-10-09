MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IOC, under Thomas Bach, and Reliance Foundation join hands to promote Olympics’ Programme for schoolkids

IOC president Thomas Bach, who attended an event along with Nita Ambani, says there are plans to promote the programme across the state of Maharashtra soon, the agreement will focus on grade-specific activities.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 20:41 IST , NAVI MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nita Ambani and IOC President Thomas Bach during an event at Reliance Corporate Park, in Navi Mumbai
Nita Ambani and IOC President Thomas Bach during an event at Reliance Corporate Park, in Navi Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Nita Ambani and IOC President Thomas Bach during an event at Reliance Corporate Park, in Navi Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Olympic Museum and Reliance Foundation on Monday entered into an agreement to promote Olympic values through sport among children in the Mumbai region.

While there are plans to promote the programme across the state of Maharashtra soon, the agreement will focus on grade-specific activities in selected schools, sessions between athletes and students to promote physical activity and raising awareness about Olympic values.

“They have the potential to reach 17.5 million children across Maharashtra and with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation in Odisha, there is potential to reach another seven million children. Most of these children are coming from the underprivileged section of the society and they get access to sports for the first time, sports education and the Olympic values,” the IOC president Thomas Bach, who attended the event along with Nita Ambani, IOC Member in India and Reliance Foundation Founder Chairperson, said.

The Olympics Value Education Programme (OVEP) was launched in India last year with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation in Odisha.

While addressing the media, Bach stressed on the worldwide impact of the programme, drawing reference to the agreement with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation in Odisha that has reached ‘unprecedented heights’.

“The OVEP brings both sports and education together. With this partnership, we can hope to positively impact the 250 million school-going children of India, reaching out to the remotest villages and regions of India, giving them options of a more disciplined, healthier, fitter and more wholesome lifestyle.

ALSO READ | NEERAJ CHOPRA TRAGETS THROWING 90 METRES

Children are our future and we need to give them the right to education and the right to play,” said Ambani.

To mark the occasion, around 80 Reliance Foundation Young Champs students took part in games alongside more than 100 children from Reliance Foundation schools and their NGO partners. Together, they depicted the integration of Olympic values into both modern and traditional Indian sports such as kho-kho, gully cricket and mallakhamb.

Bach played football and cricket with the students and urged them to take sports seriously, going forward.

Related stories

Related Topics

olympics /

IOC /

Thomas Bach /

Nita Ambani /

Reliance Foundation Young Champs

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOC, under Thomas Bach, and Reliance Foundation join hands to promote Olympics’ Programme for schoolkids
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED 175/6 (35); Santner removes Ackermann, Edwards; NZ on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on Day 1; Remaining purse of all 12 teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Season 10: Updated team player list, completed buys, retained players, purse remaining - Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 9
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. IOC, under Thomas Bach, and Reliance Foundation join hands to promote Olympics’ Programme for schoolkids
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 9
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara take top honours at PCI’s International Paralympic Day celebrations
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Kenyan Kiptum breaks Kipchoge’s world record to win Chicago Marathon men’s title
    AFP
  5. Simone Biles claims third gold at the Gymnastics World Championships
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOC, under Thomas Bach, and Reliance Foundation join hands to promote Olympics’ Programme for schoolkids
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED 175/6 (35); Santner removes Ackermann, Edwards; NZ on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on Day 1; Remaining purse of all 12 teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Season 10: Updated team player list, completed buys, retained players, purse remaining - Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 9
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment