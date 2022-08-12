More Sports

Tyson Fury intends to retire from boxing after short-lived comeback

Fury had earlier announced on Tuesday that he was returning to boxing in order to set up a fight against Derek Chisora, a fellow Briton.

AP
12 August, 2022 18:01 IST
12 August, 2022 18:01 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tyson Fury.

FILE PHOTO: Tyson Fury. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Fury had earlier announced on Tuesday that he was returning to boxing in order to set up a fight against Derek Chisora, a fellow Briton.

Tyson Fury has decided to “walk away” from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport.

Fury turned 34 on Friday and posted a message on social media saying: “Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I’ve finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage.”

That seemingly puts Fury back into retirement, after he announced on Tuesday that he was returning to boxing in order to set up a fight against Derek Chisora, a fellow Briton whom he beat twice early in his career.

That announcement had sparked speculation that Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, was targeting a possible unification bout against the winner between Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder, and Anthony Joshua, who are fighting on Aug. 20 in Saudi Arabia.

Fury did not give a reason for his apparent change of heart.

The undefeated Fury initially said after his win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

India men’s hockey team squad preview: Manpreet’s boys eye podium, face stiff challenges

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us