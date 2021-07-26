Weekly Digest (July 19-26): From Mirabai Chanu's Olympic silver to IPL 2021's second-half schedule

India's Mirabai Chani scripted history on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics as she became the first Indian to win a weightlifting silver medal at the Games.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 fixtures were announced on Sunday with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings resuming action in Dubai on September 19.

Here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and updates from the week (July 19 to 26) that passed:

Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai Chanu clinched a silver medal for India in Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. It made her the second Indian woman after P. V. Sindhu to win an Olympic silver and the second Indian weightlifter, after Karnam Malleswari in 2000, to stand on the podium at the Games. (REPORT)

The Olympics got off to a slow but steady start in Tokyo despite protests by locals. Some see this Olympics as an opportunity to show the world that Japan can host the Games even in such testing conditions, while others protest the very decision. (REPORT)

Weightlifting- Mirabai Chanu poses with the silver medal for the Women’s 49kg Weightlifting event, becoming the second Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics only after PV Sindhu. - Getty Images

China's Yang Qian, 21, won the 10m women's air rifle final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Yang won with an Olympic record score of 251.8, ahead of Russian Anastasiia Galashina on 251.1 and Switzerland's Nina Christen on 230.6. (REPORT)

Cricket

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), which was halted midway in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to restart from September 19 with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. The final will be played in Dubai on October 15. (REPORT)

Suryakumar Yadav's golden run with the bat complemented by seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India thump Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the 1st T20I on Sunday. (REPORT)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4/22 helped India beat Sri Lanka by 38 runs on Sunday. - SLC MEDIA

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has joined the team bio-bubble after having recovered from COVID-19 ahead of the marquee Test series against England. (REPORT)

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq wants the International Cricket Council (ICC) to review its existing 15-degree arm/elbow extension law for bowlers. (REPORT)

South Africa swept the Twenty20 series against Ireland after winning the third match by 49 runs. The One-Day International honours were shared, but South Africa dominated the shorter format with previous wins by 33 and 42 runs. (REPORT)

Australia captain Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of the West Indies and the upcoming tour of Bangladesh due to a right knee injury. (REPORT)