Woods wins Tour de France stage nine

Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday.
Woods, who rides for the Israel-Premier Tech team, has no ambition in the general classification and was part of an early breakaway that the main contenders allowed to form early in the ninth stage.
READ | Cavendish offered another Tour chance by Astana-Qazaqstan despite planned retirement
Woods managed to catch American Matteo Jorgenson just 500 meters from the summit after his 24-year-old rival jumped away from the leading group with less than 50 kilometers left.
Woods then dropped Jorgenson at ease and reached the summit of the Puy de Dome, a famed volcanic crater in the Massif Central region of south-central France that last hosted a stage 35 years ago.
Frenchman Pierre Latour finished second with Matej Mohoric completing the stage podium. Jorgenson ended up fourth.
Race leader Jonas Vingegaard and second-placed Tadej Pogacar rode in the main peloton more than 10 minutes behind.
