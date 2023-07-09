MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Woods wins Tour de France stage nine

Canadian Michael Woods won the ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, a 182.5 km trek between Saint Leonard de Noblat and the Puy de Dome.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 21:42 IST , France - 1 MIN READ

AP
Israel–Premier Tech’s Michael Woods celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage nine.
Israel–Premier Tech’s Michael Woods celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage nine. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Israel–Premier Tech’s Michael Woods celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage nine. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday.

Woods, who rides for the Israel-Premier Tech team, has no ambition in the general classification and was part of an early breakaway that the main contenders allowed to form early in the ninth stage.

READ | Cavendish offered another Tour chance by Astana-Qazaqstan despite planned retirement

Woods managed to catch American Matteo Jorgenson just 500 meters from the summit after his 24-year-old rival jumped away from the leading group with less than 50 kilometers left.

Woods then dropped Jorgenson at ease and reached the summit of the Puy de Dome, a famed volcanic crater in the Massif Central region of south-central France that last hosted a stage 35 years ago.

Frenchman Pierre Latour finished second with Matej Mohoric completing the stage podium. Jorgenson ended up fourth.

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard and second-placed Tadej Pogacar rode in the main peloton more than 10 minutes behind.

Related Topics

Michael Woods /

Tour de France

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan signs India defender Anwar Ali
    Team Sportstar
  2. Woods wins Tour de France stage nine
    AP
  3. India beats Bangladesh by seven wickets in first women’s T20I
    PTI
  4. Top Indian female sprinter tests positive for banned substance
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Day 7, LIVE Score: Swiatek vs Bencic underway; Rublev reaches quarters for first time; Djokovic in action soon
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Woods wins Tour de France stage nine
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 9
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cavendish offered another Tour chance by Astana-Qazaqstan despite planned retirement
    Reuters
  4. UFC 290 results: Volkanovski unifies featherweight title with TKO finish; Pantoja claims flyweight crown
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tour de France 2023: Pedersen wins stage eight, Vingegaard retains overall lead
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan signs India defender Anwar Ali
    Team Sportstar
  2. Woods wins Tour de France stage nine
    AP
  3. India beats Bangladesh by seven wickets in first women’s T20I
    PTI
  4. Top Indian female sprinter tests positive for banned substance
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Day 7, LIVE Score: Swiatek vs Bencic underway; Rublev reaches quarters for first time; Djokovic in action soon
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment