Podcast

Podcast - Matchpoint Paradox: Positives in loss; Sri Lanka calling

Podcast: Catch up with the latest from cricket this week on Matchpoint Paradox.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
16 July, 2021 04:22 IST

Check out the latest episode of Sportstar's cricket podcast - Matchpoint Paradox

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
16 July, 2021 04:22 IST

In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally recap some exciting pluses from India's tour of England and discuss what's in store for a 'second string' Indian side which will take on Sri Lanka .

 

Read more stories on Podcast.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :