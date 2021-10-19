Pankaj Advani shines with 121 points break

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani (PSPB) neatly constructed a brilliant 121 points effort, the highest break so far in the competition, for his fourth successive win in the round-robin league matches of the "GSC World Snooker Qualifiers".

The Qualifiers is a BSFI National Selection Tournament, organized by The Sportal here.

Pankaj started hesitantly, and his opponent Dhvaj Haria cashed on the opportunities to take a 2-0 lead.

Aditya, Pankaj and Laxman record two successive wins

But Pankaj went on to win the third and get back into the match.

That three-figure break seemed to have knocked the fight out of Dhvaj as Pankaj went on to comfortably win the next three frames to complete a satisfying 29-74, 31-79, 121(121)-00, 69-14, 69-03 and 72-17 win.

On Monday night, Pankaj had defeated Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-1 (68(51)-34, 86-01, 00-86(86), 120(84)-11, 61-25).

Meanwhile, Aditya Mehta (Men) and Vidya Pillai (Women) both suffered setbacks.

Indian number 3 Laxman Rawat won all his four matches.