Quiz Quiz: 1998 FIFA World Cup France claimed its maiden World Cup win by downing the mighty Brazil on home soil. How well do you remember the records and events from this tournament? Take our quiz and find out. Team Sportstar 23 May, 2020 17:13 IST France won its maiden World Cup in 1998 by defeating Brazil in the final. - AP Team Sportstar 23 May, 2020 17:13 IST 1.Which team equalled the best performance for debutant by finishing third at the 1998 World Cup? Croatia Croatia equalled Portugal, which finished third at the 1966 edition. Slovakia Croatia equalled Portugal, which finished third at the 1966 edition. Serbia Croatia equalled Portugal, which finished third at the 1966 edition. 2.The 1998 World Cup saw a record number of goals being scored. How many? 181 A total of 171 goals were scored in 64 games at 2.67 goals per game. This tally was matched by the 2014 World Cup. 171 A total of 171 goals were scored in 64 games at 2.67 goals per game. This tally was matched by the 2014 World Cup. 161 A total of 171 goals were scored in 64 games at 2.67 goals per game. This tally was matched by the 2014 World Cup. 3.In the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup, which of the Netherlands’ de Boer twins missed in the penalty shootout to hand Brazil the win? Frank Frank scored from the Netherlands' first penalty while Ronald missed with his effort. Ronald Frank scored from the Netherlands' first penalty while Ronald missed with his effort. Neither. Both scored Frank scored from the Netherlands' first penalty while Ronald missed with his effort. 4.In 1998, France became the ... team to win the World Cup at home? Fourth The previous five winners were Uruguay (1930), Italy (1934), England (1966), West Germany (1974), Argentina (1978). Fifth The previous five winners were Uruguay (1930), Italy (1934), England (1966), West Germany (1974), Argentina (1978). Sixth The previous five winners were Uruguay (1930), Italy (1934), England (1966), West Germany (1974), Argentina (1978). 5.France goalkeeper Fabien Barthez set the record for the fewest goals conceded at a single World Cup in 1998. How many did he concede? Two Barthez was matched by Italy Gianluigi Buffon in 2006 and Spain’s Iker Cassilas in 2010. Four Barthez was matched by Italy Gianluigi Buffon in 2006 and Spain’s Iker Cassilas in 2010. Six Barthez was matched by Italy Gianluigi Buffon in 2006 and Spain’s Iker Cassilas in 2010. 6.France defeated Brazil by a margin of three goals in the 1998 World Cup final – the third time this had happened. Which team was the winner the previous two times it happened? West Germany Brazil defeated Sweden 5-2 in 1958 and Italy 4-1 in 1970. Brazil Brazil defeated Sweden 5-2 in 1958 and Italy 4-1 in 1970. Italy Brazil defeated Sweden 5-2 in 1958 and Italy 4-1 in 1970. 7.Zinedine Zidane scored two goals in the 1998 World Cup final. How many did he score in the rest of the tournament? Three Two Zero 8.France emulated which of these countries by winning the 1998 World Cup after having not participated in the previous tournament? Brazil, West Germany, Argentina Italy, England, Argentina Italy, Uruguay, West Germany