Quiz: 1998 FIFA World Cup

France claimed its maiden World Cup win by downing the mighty Brazil on home soil. How well do you remember the records and events from this tournament? Take our quiz and find out.

23 May, 2020 17:13 IST

France won its maiden World Cup in 1998 by defeating Brazil in the final.   -  AP

1.Which team equalled the best performance for debutant by finishing third at the 1998 World Cup?
2.The 1998 World Cup saw a record number of goals being scored. How many?
3.In the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup, which of the Netherlands’ de Boer twins missed in the penalty shootout to hand Brazil the win?
4.In 1998, France became the ... team to win the World Cup at home?
5.France goalkeeper Fabien Barthez set the record for the fewest goals conceded at a single World Cup in 1998. How many did he concede?
6.France defeated Brazil by a margin of three goals in the 1998 World Cup final – the third time this had happened. Which team was the winner the previous two times it happened?
7.Zinedine Zidane scored two goals in the 1998 World Cup final. How many did he score in the rest of the tournament?
8.France emulated which of these countries by winning the 1998 World Cup after having not participated in the previous tournament?