Quiz: Football derbies in Europe

Today's quiz takes you through the biggest derbies in European football. How well can you crack the trivia?

05 April, 2020 09:57 IST

Can you crack European derby trivia?   -  AFP

1.Which two sides contest the Derby della Madonnina?
2.Which two sides contest the Derby della Capitale?
3.Which two sides contest the Galicia Derby?
4.Which two sides contest El Otro Clasico?
5.Which two sides contest the War of the Roses?
6.Which two sides contest the New Forest Derby?
7.Which two sides contest the Nordderby?
8.Which two sides contest the Eternal Derby?