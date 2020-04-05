Quiz Quiz: Football derbies in Europe Today's quiz takes you through the biggest derbies in European football. How well can you crack the trivia? Team Sportstar 05 April, 2020 09:57 IST Can you crack European derby trivia? - AFP Team Sportstar 05 April, 2020 09:57 IST 1.Which two sides contest the Derby della Madonnina? Inter Milan and AC Milan Lazio and AS Roma Juventus and Sampdoria 2.Which two sides contest the Derby della Capitale? AS Roma and Lazio Genoa and Sampdoria Brescia and Napoli 3.Which two sides contest the Galicia Derby? Celta Vigo and Deportivo la Coruna Sevilla and Real Betis Real Zaragoza and SD Huesca 4.Which two sides contest El Otro Clasico? Barcelona and Atletico Madrid Real Madrid and Valencia Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao 5.Which two sides contest the War of the Roses? Manchester United and Preston North End Leeds United and Blackpool Leeds United and Manchester United 6.Which two sides contest the New Forest Derby? Sunderland and Birmingham Southampton and Bournemouth Newcastle and Aston Villa 7.Which two sides contest the Nordderby? Werder Bremen and Hamburger SV Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart Borussia Dortmund and 1899 Hoffenheim 8.Which two sides contest the Eternal Derby? Lokomotiv Moscow and Spartak Moscow Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach