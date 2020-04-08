Quiz

Quiz: Football stadiums

Today's quiz takes you through the various stadiums in football. How well can you crack the trivia?

08 April, 2020 12:56 IST

The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata is one of the largest football stadiums in the world.   -  K. R. Deepak

1.Which stadium hosted the 2002 World Cup final?
2.Which French club plays at Stade Louis II?
3.Which stadium witnessed a fatal human crush at the start of the 1985 European Cup Final between Liverpool and Juventus?
4.Which football stadium is the home of German side Borussia Dortmund?
5.Before moving to the Riverside Stadium in 1995, which English football team used to play their home games at Ayresome Park before?
6.Which club plays at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona?
7.Which stadium is also known as the Guiseppe Meazza Stadium?
8.Which team plays its home games at the 'ArenA'?