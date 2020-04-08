Quiz Quiz: Football stadiums Today's quiz takes you through the various stadiums in football. How well can you crack the trivia? Team Sportstar 08 April, 2020 12:56 IST The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata is one of the largest football stadiums in the world. - K. R. Deepak Team Sportstar 08 April, 2020 12:56 IST 1.Which stadium hosted the 2002 World Cup final? Seoul World Cup Stadium International Stadium Yokohama Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 2.Which French club plays at Stade Louis II? Marseille Bordeaux AS Monaco 3.Which stadium witnessed a fatal human crush at the start of the 1985 European Cup Final between Liverpool and Juventus? Atatürk Olympic Stadium Heysel Stadium Stade de France 4.Which football stadium is the home of German side Borussia Dortmund? Westfalenstadion Volksparkstadion Veltins Arena 5.Before moving to the Riverside Stadium in 1995, which English football team used to play their home games at Ayresome Park before? Leeds United Bolton Wanderers Middlesbrough FC 6.Which club plays at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona? Real Sociedad Espanyol Celta de Vigo 7.Which stadium is also known as the Guiseppe Meazza Stadium? Stadio Olimpico San Siro Stadio San Paolo 8.Which team plays its home games at the 'ArenA'? Ajax AZ Alkmaar Anderlecht