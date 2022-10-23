ISSF World Championships 2022: India wins silver in women’s 25m pistol; bronze in men’s rifle 3-position

China proved too strong for the Indian women as it recorded a 16-0 victory for gold in the 25-metre sports pistol women’s team event of the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil and Rhythm Sangwan had done well to stay a mere one point away from China in the two stages of qualification.

However, in the gold medal match, Chen Yan, Liu Rui and Xiao Jairuixuan did not concede a single point to India with their consistent high scores.

India also won a bronze through the rifle 3-position men’s team, which beat USA 17-15. Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar beat the Americans who had narrowly missed the chance to fight for the gold against eventual champion Norway.

In the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, Vijayveer Sidhu shot 583 and missed qualification for the ranking round by one point. Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar (581) and Anish Bhanwala (575) placed 13th and 28th respectively.

India is second in the medals table with 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals while China sits on top with 25 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze medals.