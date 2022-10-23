Shooting

ISSF World Championships 2022: India wins silver in women’s 25m pistol; bronze in men’s rifle 3-position

In the other match India’s Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale and Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar beat the Americans in the the rifle 3-position men’s team, with the score 17-15 in their favour.

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 23 October, 2022 20:58 IST
New Delhi 23 October, 2022 20:58 IST
(L-R) Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Abhidnya Patil who won the team silver in sports pistol in the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

(L-R) Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Abhidnya Patil who won the team silver in sports pistol in the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the other match India’s Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale and Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar beat the Americans in the the rifle 3-position men’s team, with the score 17-15 in their favour.

China proved too strong for the Indian women as it recorded a 16-0 victory for gold in the 25-metre sports pistol women’s team event of the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil and Rhythm Sangwan had done well to stay a mere one point away from China in the two stages of qualification.

Also Read
ISSF World Championship 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: No Indians make 25m rapid fire pistol final

However, in the gold medal match, Chen Yan, Liu Rui and Xiao Jairuixuan did not concede a single point to India with their consistent high scores.

India also won a bronze through the rifle 3-position men’s team, which beat USA 17-15. Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar beat the Americans who had narrowly missed the chance to fight for the gold against eventual champion Norway.

In the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, Vijayveer Sidhu shot 583 and missed qualification for the ranking round by one point. Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar (581) and Anish Bhanwala (575) placed 13th and 28th respectively.

India is second in the medals table with 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals while China sits on top with 25 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze medals.

The results:
25m sports pistol team women: 1. China (Chen Yan, Liu Rui, Xiao Jiaruixuan) 16 (444) 874; 2. Inida (Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil, Rhythm Sangwan) 0 (443) 873; 3. Germany 17 (442) 873; 4. Hungary 5. (440) 868.
50m rifle 3-position team men: 1. Norway 16 (883) 1317; 2. France 12 (876) 1319; 3. India (Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar) 17 (873) 1324; 4. USA (Lucas Kozenesky, Ivan Roe, Timothy Sherry) 15 (876) 1313.

Read more stories on Shooting.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Avani Lekhara: From spinal injury and paralysis to Paralympic gold medal

Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist

Gagan Narang: I always wanted to be on the Sportstar pullouts

Slide shows

When India celebrated Abhinav Bindra’s Gold medal

Rio-bound Indian shooters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us