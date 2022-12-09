Shooting

Mairaj, Maheshwari win skeet titles at 65th National Shotgun Championship

In the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event in Bhopal, Anish Bhanwala bettered his own national record with 590 out of 600 on way to the gold in both the men’s and junior sections.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 09 December, 2022 20:19 IST
NEW DELHI 09 December, 2022 20:19 IST
Maheshwari Chauhan (left) and Mairaj Ahmad Khan (right) won the women’s and men’s skeet titles, respectively at the 65th National Shotgun Championship.

Maheshwari Chauhan (left) and Mairaj Ahmad Khan (right) won the women’s and men’s skeet titles, respectively at the 65th National Shotgun Championship. | Photo Credit: KAMESH SRINIVASAN

In the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event in Bhopal, Anish Bhanwala bettered his own national record with 590 out of 600 on way to the gold in both the men’s and junior sections.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Maheshwari Chauhan asserted their class with ‘golden hit’ in winning the skeet men’s and women’s titles in the 65th National shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

In winning his eighth national crown, World Cup gold medallist Mairaj beat Arjun Thakur 38-33. After shooting 38 straight in the medal round, Mairaj did not have to shoot the last two as he could not be overtaken by Arjun who also did not have to shoot the last station.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka settled for the bronze ahead of Sheeraz Sheikh who had to win a big shoot-off among eight to make the semifinals.

Also Read
Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win mixed team pistol title at shooting nationals

Qualification topper Gurjoat Khangura who had shot 124 out of 125 over three days, missed four of the first 10 in the semifinals, including a double, and failed to make the medal round by one point.

Maheshwari was also brilliant as she shot 35 out of 36 in the medal round to shut out the hopes of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, before the last station of four birds.

Kartiki Shaktawat won the bronze ahead of Raiza Dhillon while qualification topper Areeba Khan (118) crashed out in the semifinals.

Defending champion Darshna Rathore also lost in the semifinals, along with Ganemat Sekhon and Yashasvi Rathore.

In the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event in Bhopal, Anish Bhanwala bettered his own national record with 590 out of 600 on way to the gold in both the men’s and junior sections.

The Results
Skeet
Men: 1. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 38 (28) 122; 2. Arjun Thakur 33 (28) 118; 3. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 27 (27) 122; 4. Sheeraz Sheikh 16 (27) 118.
Women: 1. Maheshwari Chauhan 35 (28) 115; 2. Parinaaz Dhaliwal 30 (28) 112; 3. Kartiki Shaktawat 24 (28) 113; 4. Raiza Dhillon 16 (27) 114.
25m rapid fire pistol
Men: 1. Anish Bhanwala 28 (14) 590; 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 27 (15) 582; 3. Ankur Goel 20 (14) 575; 4. Sameer Gulia 10 (13) 572.
Juniors: 1. Anish Bhanwala 33 (18) 590; 2. Adarsh Singh 27 (15) 569; 3. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 21 (16) 576; 4. Jatin 13 (12) 575.

Read more stories on Shooting.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

Avani Lekhara: From spinal injury and paralysis to Paralympic gold medal

Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist

Gagan Narang: I always wanted to be on the Sportstar pullouts

Slide shows

When India celebrated Abhinav Bindra’s Gold medal

Rio-bound Indian shooters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us