Mairaj, Maheshwari win skeet titles at 65th National Shotgun Championship

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Maheshwari Chauhan asserted their class with ‘golden hit’ in winning the skeet men’s and women’s titles in the 65th National shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

In winning his eighth national crown, World Cup gold medallist Mairaj beat Arjun Thakur 38-33. After shooting 38 straight in the medal round, Mairaj did not have to shoot the last two as he could not be overtaken by Arjun who also did not have to shoot the last station.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka settled for the bronze ahead of Sheeraz Sheikh who had to win a big shoot-off among eight to make the semifinals.

Qualification topper Gurjoat Khangura who had shot 124 out of 125 over three days, missed four of the first 10 in the semifinals, including a double, and failed to make the medal round by one point.

Maheshwari was also brilliant as she shot 35 out of 36 in the medal round to shut out the hopes of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, before the last station of four birds.

Kartiki Shaktawat won the bronze ahead of Raiza Dhillon while qualification topper Areeba Khan (118) crashed out in the semifinals.

Defending champion Darshna Rathore also lost in the semifinals, along with Ganemat Sekhon and Yashasvi Rathore.

In the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event in Bhopal, Anish Bhanwala bettered his own national record with 590 out of 600 on way to the gold in both the men’s and junior sections.