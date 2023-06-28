MagazineBuy Print



National shooting selection trials: Manu Bhakar, Goldi Gurjar shine

Rahi Sarnobat came up with a thrilling fare, but Manu Bhakar was unruffled as she stayed calm to top women’s 25-metre pistol in the sixth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 19:54 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker and Abhidnya Patil in the National shooting selection trials in Delhi on Wednesday.
Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker and Abhidnya Patil in the National shooting selection trials in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker and Abhidnya Patil in the National shooting selection trials in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Rahi Sarnobat came up with a thrilling fare, but Manu Bhakar was unruffled as she stayed calm to top women’s 25-metre pistol in the sixth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday.

Multiple gold medallist in World Cups, Olympian Rahi was at her fluent best as she got past World Cup gold medallist and former world No.1 Chinki Yadav, and later Abhidnya Patil in back to back shoot-off, to stay in the hunt for the top spot.

The 21-year-old Manu, who had topped qualification with 591, led 34-32 against Rahi before the last series. In the event, both the shooters affixed their stamp of class with perfect-5.

READ: Indians who have qualified for Asian Games 2022 

Rahi has been out of the circuit for quite some time owing to ill health and has been slowly retracing her grasp on the 25-metre event. Her qualification score of 573 may not help her cause in terms of making the national team for the World Championships but the Asian Games gold medallist, Rahi was able to show that she had already found her rhythm for the finals.

Niveditha Nair, Shri Nivetha, TS Divya (587) and Pushpanjali Rana were the others to make the final.

It was another spectacular performance that delighted the sparse gathering, when Shriyanka Sadangi delivered 10.7 and 10.8 on the last two shots to beat qualification topper and the winner of the earlier trial, Ramita JIndal (634.8) by 0.8 point for the top spot in women’s air rifle.

Nancy once again climbed to the third place, ahead of Ayushi Podder, Arya Borse, Narmada Nithin, Tilottama Sen and Aayushi Gupta.

In the 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Goldi Gurjar beat Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu by 0.8 point for the top spot, after having topped qualification with 586. Olympians Chain Singh and Deepak Kumar made it to the fifth and sixth spots respectively, while Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale opted to skip the final after shooting a modest 578.

The results:
10m air rifle: Women: 1. Shriyanka Sadangi 253.1 (632.1); 2. Ramita Jindal 252.4 (634.8); 3. Nancy 230.7 (629.8).
Juniors: 1. Aneesha Sharma 252.2 (627.0); 2. Udita Chakraborty 252.1 (627.6); 3. Jasmeen Kaur 228.9 (632.8)
25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Manu Bhaker 39 (591); 2. Rahi Sarnobat 37 (573); 3. Abhidnya Patil 32 (576).
Juniors: 1. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 34 (579); 2. Tejaswani 32 (576); 3. Divanshi 27 (572).
50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Goldi Gurjar 454.5 (586); 2. Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu 453.7 (579); 3. Niraj Kumar 443.5 (581).
Juniors: 1. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 452.0 (580); 2. Vedant Waghmare 450.1 (581); 3. Ramanya Tomer 438.3 (578).



America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya


