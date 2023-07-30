MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World University Games: India wins third individual shooting gold medal

The 22-year-old Aishwary, a three-time World Cup gold medallist in the event, shot 461.7 in the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position final to beat Gavin Barnick of USA by 3.1 points.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 22:04 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in action.
FILE PHOTO: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was a cut above the rest as he cruised to the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position gold in the World University Games in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.

It was the third individual gold for India in shooting after the ones won by Manu Bhaker and Elavenil Valarivan in the air pistol and air rifle events, respectively.

The 22-year-old Aishwary, a three-time World Cup gold medallist in the event, shot 461.7 in the final to beat Gavin Barnick of USA by 3.1 points. He had earlier qualified in second place with a score of 1184. Qualification topper Liu Yukun of China was pushed to the fourth spot by Jiri Privratsky of the Czech Republic.

The Indian trio of Aishwary, Sartaj Singh Tiwana and Surya Pratap Singh was beaten to the silver by Kazakhstan by five points.

In the men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, Vijayveer Sidhu missed the chance to secure an individual medal in the shoot-off and placed fourth. Vijayveer, along with his twin brother Udhayveer and Adarsh Singh, won the team silver, seven points behind China.

THE RESULTS
25m rapid fire pistol
Men: 1. Matej Rampula (Cze) 29 (584); 2. Nikita Chiryukin (Kaz) 27 (579); 3. Oskar Miliwek (Pol) 23 (582); 4. Vijayveer Sidhu 20 (583); 9. Udhayveer Sidhu 574; 13. Adarsh Singh 572.
Team: 1. China 1736; 2. India (Udhayveer, Vijayveer, Adarsh) 1729; 3. Korea 1727.
50m rifle 3-position
Men: 1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 461.7 (1184); 2. Gavin Barnick (USA) 458.6 (1171); 3. Jiri Privratsky (Cze) 448.0 (1183); 19. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 1160; 22. Surya Pratap Singh 1158.
Team: 1. China 3529; 2. Kazakhstan 3507; 3. India (Surya, Sartaj, Aishwary) 3502.

Related Topics

World University Games /

Manu Bhaker /

Elavenil Valarivan /

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World University Games: India wins third individual shooting gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup points table: Nigeria, Canada eye round of 16 spot in WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 30
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian women’s relay team clocks Asia’s fastest time in Sri Lanka Nationals
    Stan Rayan
  5. Indian mixed 4x400m relay team may miss upcoming World Athletics Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. World University Games: India wins third individual shooting gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vijay Kumar to seek appointment with Sports Minister after being ignored for SAI high performance coach role
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Paralympic Committee of India: NRAI has no jurisdiction to take over para shooting
    PTI
  4. ISSF Junior World C’ships 2023: Sanjana, Harmehar bags silver in mixed skeet
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ganemat Sekhon tunes to be at her best
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World University Games: India wins third individual shooting gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup points table: Nigeria, Canada eye round of 16 spot in WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 30
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian women’s relay team clocks Asia’s fastest time in Sri Lanka Nationals
    Stan Rayan
  5. Indian mixed 4x400m relay team may miss upcoming World Athletics Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment