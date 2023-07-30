World University Games: India wins third individual shooting gold medal

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was a cut above the rest as he cruised to the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position gold in the World University Games in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.

It was the third individual gold for India in shooting after the ones won by Manu Bhaker and Elavenil Valarivan in the air pistol and air rifle events, respectively.

The 22-year-old Aishwary, a three-time World Cup gold medallist in the event, shot 461.7 in the final to beat Gavin Barnick of USA by 3.1 points. He had earlier qualified in second place with a score of 1184. Qualification topper Liu Yukun of China was pushed to the fourth spot by Jiri Privratsky of the Czech Republic.

The Indian trio of Aishwary, Sartaj Singh Tiwana and Surya Pratap Singh was beaten to the silver by Kazakhstan by five points.

In the men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, Vijayveer Sidhu missed the chance to secure an individual medal in the shoot-off and placed fourth. Vijayveer, along with his twin brother Udhayveer and Adarsh Singh, won the team silver, seven points behind China.