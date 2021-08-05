Sportoon

Tokyo 2020: Indian hockey ends 41-year wait for Olympic medal

The Indian men's hockey team ended a 41-year-long Olympic drought by winning bronze at the Tokyo 2020.

Satish Acharya
05 August, 2021 11:35 IST
