PSA Challenger: Harinder Sandhu beats Hong Kong’s sixth seed Harley Lam

Former world no.47 Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu beat sixth seed Harley Lam of Hong Kong 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 in the pre-quarterfinals of the fourth HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Bodhi International School courts on Friday.

In the quarterfinals, Sandhu will play second seed and champion of the last leg in Chennai, Abhay Singh.

Velavan Senthilkumar was the other Indian player in the men’s event to make the quarterfinals, as he cruised past seeventh seed Hafiz Zhafri of Malaysia in straight games. He will play third seed Damen Rahul Pragasam of Malaysia.

Also Read | Anahat Singh takes game off World No. 19 in singles R32 loss

In the women’s event, Sunayna kuruvilla beat seventh seed Salma El Alfy of Egypt in straight games. She will play compatriot and third seed Akanksha Salunkhe in the quarterfinals.

Fourth seed Tanvi Khanna was the other Indian woman player to make the quarterfinals, and will face Amina Orfi of Egypt.