Jaydev Unadkat announces engagement

Two days after leading Saurashtra to a maiden Ranji Trophy title, pacer Jaydev Unadkat announced his engagement on Sunday.The 28-year-old from Porbandar posted a picture of his fiancee, Rinny Kantaria, and himself on his social media accounts, announcing the news. Kantaria is an advocate at the Gujarat High Court. "6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later..," Unadkat wrote along with a ring and a heart emoticon.India Test player and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara congratulated the bowler."Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. P:S - You have to deal with a lot of bromance," Pujara wrote.Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul, all-rounder Mandeep Singh and and Vidarbha all-rounder Faiz Fazal were some of the other cricketers who congratulated Unadkat.Unadkat enjoyed a splendid Ranji Trophy season and accounted for 67 wickets at 13.23, including match-winning spells on the last day of both the semifinal and the final respectively. Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. P:S - You have to deal with a lot of bromance pic.twitter.com/X9aZxFfm0o— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 15, 2020