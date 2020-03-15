Jaydev Unadkat announces engagement

Two days after leading Saurashtra to a maiden Ranji Trophy title, pacer Jaydev Unadkat announced his engagement on Sunday.

The 28-year-old from Porbandar posted a picture of his fiancee, Rinny Kantaria, and himself on his social media accounts, announcing the news. Kantaria is an advocate at the Gujarat High Court.

“6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later..,” Unadkat wrote along with a ring and a heart emoticon.

India Test player and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara congratulated the bowler.



“Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. P:S - You have to deal with a lot of bromance,” Pujara wrote.

Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul, all-rounder Mandeep Singh and and Vidarbha all-rounder Faiz Fazal were some of the other cricketers who congratulated Unadkat.

Unadkat enjoyed a splendid Ranji Trophy season and accounted for 67 wickets at 13.23, including match-winning spells on the last day of both the semifinal and the final respectively.