Home Statsman Statsman: Dhoni achieves another milestone M. S. Dhoni became the first keeper to take 202 catches in T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone in Chennai Super Kings’ IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai on May 8, 2022. Mohandas Menon 24 May, 2022 11:35 IST Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has the most number of catches in T20 cricket. - SPORTZPICS Mohandas Menon 24 May, 2022 11:35 IST 202 The number of catches taken by wicketkeeper M. S. Dhoni in T20 cricket. He became the first keeper to achieve this milestone in this format. It came in Chennai Super Kings’ IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai on May 8, 2022.Most catches while keeping wickets in T20 cricketCtsWicketkeeperfrom-toMtsInns202M. S. Dhoni2006-361348185Dinesh Karthik2006-341299172Kamran Akmal2005-291281169Quinton de Kock2011-260227150Denesh Ramdin2006-2021229226 5/10 The bowling figures achieved by Jasprit Bumrah for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders in Navi Mumbai on May 9, 2022. This is now the second best bowling performance by a Mumbai Indians bowler after the 6/12 by Alzarri Joseph (on his IPL debut) against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6, 2019. These are also the fifth best bowling figures in IPL cricket history and the second best by an Indian after Anil Kumble’s 5/5 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals in Cape Town on April 18, 2009. However, Bumrah’s figures are the best by an Indian pace bowler and the second best overall in the IPL in a losing cause.Best bowling by an Indian paceman in the IPLFiguresoversBowlerForAgstVenueDateResult5/104Jasprit BumrahMIKKRMumbai DYPMay 9, 2022Lost5/123Ishant SharmaDeccanKochiKochiApr 27, 2011Won5/144Ankit RajpootPBKSSRHHyderabadApr 26, 2018Lost5/194Bhuvneshwar KumarSRHPBKSHyderabadApr 17, 2017Won5/214Munaf PatelMIPBKSMohaliMay 10, 2011Lost Best bowling in a losing cause in the IPLFiguresoversBowlerForAgstVenueDate6/194Adam ZampaRPSSRHVisakhapatnamMay 10, 20165/104Jasprit BumrahMIKKRMumbai DYPMay 9, 20225/144Ankit RajpootPBKSSRHHyderabadApr 26, 20185/152Andre RussellKKRMIChennaiApr 13, 20185/164James FaulknerRRSRHHyderabadMay 17, 2013 4771 The number of days (I.e. 13 years, 23 days), Ravichandran Ashwin took to register his maiden IPL fifty while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Navi Mumbai on May 11, 2022. This is now the longest time, in terms of days, taken by an IPL batter to score a maiden IPL fifty. Previously, Ashwin’s India spin twin Ravindra Jadeja held the record of 4549 days when he made his maiden IPL fifty in October 2020, while playing for CSK. Incidentally, Ashwin also took the maximum number of matches (179) to achieve this milestone. Interestingly, in the same match, Mitchell Marsh also made his maiden fifty (89) while playing for Hyderabad. He also took over 12 years to achieve this in the IPL having made his debut way back 2010. Therefore, both Ashwin and Marsh find a place in the table below.Maximum days taken to register a maiden fifty since IPL debutDaysY-M-DBatterMtsInnsRunsForDebutAchieved on477113y-23dR. Ashwin1797150RRApr 18, 2009May 11, 2022454912y-5m-13dRavindra Jadeja17413250CSKApr 19, 2008Oct 2, 2020441512y-1m-2dMitchell Marsh272189DCpApr 9, 2010May 11, 202225486y-11-23dHarbhajan Singh986164MIApr 20, 2008Apr 12, 201523416y-4m-26dPat Cummins241753*KKRMay 20, 2014Oct 16, 2020 Most matches taken to register a maiden IPL fiftyMtsInnsBatterRuns17971R. Ashwin50174132Ravindra Jadeja509861Harbhajan Singh647829Sunil Narine54 5 The number of leg-before decisions in the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 12, 2022, now equals the maximum number of LBWs in an IPL match.Most number of batters dismissed LBW in an IPL matchLBWsTeam1Team2VenueDateResult (match won by)5KKR (2)MI (3)Mumbai WSApr 9, 2017MI5CSK (3)MI (2)Mumbai WSMay 12, 2022MI4PBKS (2)KKR (2)Abu DhabiApr 26, 2014PBKS4KKR (2)SRH (2)HyderabadMay 19, 2013SRH4DCp (4)KKR (0)KolkataApr 28, 2017KKR4DCp (3)KKR (1)DelhiApr 30, 2016DCpNote: In the Kolkata match the first four Delhi Capitals players were dismissed leg before (LBW), which incidentally is the maximum LBW dismissals in an IPL innings. 5 The number of overseas players younger than Matheesha Pathirana (19y-148d) to appear in an IPL match. The Sri Lankan made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium against the Gujarat Titans on May 15, 2022. Earlier this season, South African Dewald Brevis made his IPL debut at the age of 18y-342d, making him the fifth youngest player to do so.Youngest overseas players to make debut in the IPLAgePlayerForAgnstVenueDateResultCountry17y-11dMujeeb-ur-RahmanPBKSDCpMohaliApr 8, 2018WonAfghanistan17y-283dSandeep LamichhaneDCpRCBDelhiMay 12, 2018LostNepal18y-170dMitchell MarshDeccanRCBBangaloreApr 8, 2010WonAustralia18y-197dRashid KhanSRHRCBHyderabadApr 5, 2017WonAfghanistan18y-342Dewald BrevisMIKKRPuneApr 6, 2022LostSouth Africa98 The number of wickets claimed by Kagiso Rabada in his IPL career. This is now the most wickets taken by a South African in the IPL. He went past the tally of 97 wickets by Dale Steyn in Punjab Kings' match against Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai on May 16, 2022.Most IPL wickets by South African bowlersWktsBowlerPlayed forMtsPeriod98*Kagiso RabadaDCp/PBKS622017-97Dale SteynRCB/Deccan/SRH/GL952008-202095Chris MorrisCSK/RR/DCp/RCB812013-202185Albie MorkelCSK/RCB/DCp/RPS912008-201682Imran TahirDCp/RPS/CSK592014-2021Note: Among current South African players, the next best after Rabada in terms of wickets is Anrich Nortje with 43 scalps. 250 The number of wickets claimed by Jasprit Bumrah in his T20 career. He achieved this personal milestone in the IPL match for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on May 17, 2022. This makes him the fifth Indian bowler to do so after R. Ashwin (275), Yuzvendra Chahal (273), Piyush Chawla (270) and Amit Mishra (262) — all spinners! He therefore, becomes the first Indian paceman to achieve this landmark.Highest wicket-takers in T20 cricket among Indian pace bowlersWktsBowlerPeriodMtsAveEco253Jasprit Bumrah2013-20721.477.01224Bhuvneshwar Kumar2009-22025.917.17201Jaydev Unadkat2010-16323.218.00194Vijay Kumar2007-201918125.097.85173Irfan Pathan2005-202018126.407.60 7000 The number of runs scored by Virat Kohli in T20 cricket for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He thus became the only player in T20 cricket history to make these many runs for one team or franchise. In fact, no other player has even managed to aggregate 6000 runs for one side. He achieved this milestone at the Wankhede Stadium against Gujarat Titans on May 19, 2022. This combined aggregate of 7000-plus has come in the IPL (6592 runs) and Champions League (424 runs) while playing for RCB.Most runs for one side/franchise in T20 cricketRunsBatterForMtsInnsAve7016Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)23622736.545529Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings (CSK)20019533.114980Rohit SharmaMumbai Indians (MI)19018630.554887Luke WrightSussex17315933.474852M. S. DhoniChennai Super Kings (CSK)22820239.134522A. B. de VilliersRoyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)15714541.114303James VinceHampshire15815131.874014David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)959549.56All records are correct and updated until May 20, 2022 Read more stories on Statsman. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :