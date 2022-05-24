Statsman: Dhoni achieves another milestone

202 The number of catches taken by wicketkeeper M. S. Dhoni in T20 cricket. He became the first keeper to achieve this milestone in this format. It came in Chennai Super Kings’ IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai on May 8, 2022.

Most catches while keeping wickets in T20 cricket

Cts Wicketkeeper from-to Mts Inns 202 M. S. Dhoni 2006- 361 348 185 Dinesh Karthik 2006- 341 299 172 Kamran Akmal 2005- 291 281 169 Quinton de Kock 2011- 260 227 150 Denesh Ramdin 2006-2021 229 226

5/10 The bowling figures achieved by Jasprit Bumrah for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders in Navi Mumbai on May 9, 2022. This is now the second best bowling performance by a Mumbai Indians bowler after the 6/12 by Alzarri Joseph (on his IPL debut) against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6, 2019. These are also the fifth best bowling figures in IPL cricket history and the second best by an Indian after Anil Kumble’s 5/5 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals in Cape Town on April 18, 2009. However, Bumrah’s figures are the best by an Indian pace bowler and the second best overall in the IPL in a losing cause.

Best bowling by an Indian paceman in the IPL

Figures overs Bowler For Agst Venue Date Result 5/10 4 Jasprit Bumrah MI KKR Mumbai DYP May 9, 2022 Lost 5/12 3 Ishant Sharma Deccan Kochi Kochi Apr 27, 2011 Won 5/14 4 Ankit Rajpoot PBKS SRH Hyderabad Apr 26, 2018 Lost 5/19 4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH PBKS Hyderabad Apr 17, 2017 Won 5/21 4 Munaf Patel MI PBKS Mohali May 10, 2011 Lost

Best bowling in a losing cause in the IPL

Figures overs Bowler For Agst Venue Date 6/19 4 Adam Zampa RPS SRH Visakhapatnam May 10, 2016 5/10 4 Jasprit Bumrah MI KKR Mumbai DYP May 9, 2022 5/14 4 Ankit Rajpoot PBKS SRH Hyderabad Apr 26, 2018 5/15 2 Andre Russell KKR MI Chennai Apr 13, 2018 5/16 4 James Faulkner RR SRH Hyderabad May 17, 2013

4771 The number of days (I.e. 13 years, 23 days), Ravichandran Ashwin took to register his maiden IPL fifty while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Navi Mumbai on May 11, 2022. This is now the longest time, in terms of days, taken by an IPL batter to score a maiden IPL fifty. Previously, Ashwin’s India spin twin Ravindra Jadeja held the record of 4549 days when he made his maiden IPL fifty in October 2020, while playing for CSK. Incidentally, Ashwin also took the maximum number of matches (179) to achieve this milestone. Interestingly, in the same match, Mitchell Marsh also made his maiden fifty (89) while playing for Hyderabad. He also took over 12 years to achieve this in the IPL having made his debut way back 2010. Therefore, both Ashwin and Marsh find a place in the table below.

Maximum days taken to register a maiden fifty since IPL debut

Days Y-M-D Batter Mts Inns Runs For Debut Achieved on 4771 13y-23d R. Ashwin 179 71 50 RR Apr 18, 2009 May 11, 2022 4549 12y-5m-13d Ravindra Jadeja 174 132 50 CSK Apr 19, 2008 Oct 2, 2020 4415 12y-1m-2d Mitchell Marsh 27 21 89 DCp Apr 9, 2010 May 11, 2022 2548 6y-11-23d Harbhajan Singh 98 61 64 MI Apr 20, 2008 Apr 12, 2015 2341 6y-4m-26d Pat Cummins 24 17 53* KKR May 20, 2014 Oct 16, 2020

Most matches taken to register a maiden IPL fifty

Mts Inns Batter Runs 179 71 R. Ashwin 50 174 132 Ravindra Jadeja 50 98 61 Harbhajan Singh 64 78 29 Sunil Narine 54

5 The number of leg-before decisions in the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 12, 2022, now equals the maximum number of LBWs in an IPL match.

Most number of batters dismissed LBW in an IPL match

LBWs Team1 Team2 Venue Date Result (match won by) 5 KKR (2) MI (3) Mumbai WS Apr 9, 2017 MI 5 CSK (3) MI (2) Mumbai WS May 12, 2022 MI 4 PBKS (2) KKR (2) Abu Dhabi Apr 26, 2014 PBKS 4 KKR (2) SRH (2) Hyderabad May 19, 2013 SRH 4 DCp (4) KKR (0) Kolkata Apr 28, 2017 KKR 4 DCp (3) KKR (1) Delhi Apr 30, 2016 DCp

Note: In the Kolkata match the first four Delhi Capitals players were dismissed leg before (LBW), which incidentally is the maximum LBW dismissals in an IPL innings.

5 The number of overseas players younger than Matheesha Pathirana (19y-148d) to appear in an IPL match. The Sri Lankan made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium against the Gujarat Titans on May 15, 2022. Earlier this season, South African Dewald Brevis made his IPL debut at the age of 18y-342d, making him the fifth youngest player to do so.

Youngest overseas players to make debut in the IPL

Age Player For Agnst Venue Date Result Country 17y-11d Mujeeb-ur-Rahman PBKS DCp Mohali Apr 8, 2018 Won Afghanistan 17y-283d Sandeep Lamichhane DCp RCB Delhi May 12, 2018 Lost Nepal 18y-170d Mitchell Marsh Deccan RCB Bangalore Apr 8, 2010 Won Australia 18y-197d Rashid Khan SRH RCB Hyderabad Apr 5, 2017 Won Afghanistan 18y-342 Dewald Brevis MI KKR Pune Apr 6, 2022 Lost South Africa

98 The number of wickets claimed by Kagiso Rabada in his IPL career. This is now the most wickets taken by a South African in the IPL. He went past the tally of 97 wickets by Dale Steyn in Punjab Kings' match against Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai on May 16, 2022.

Most IPL wickets by South African bowlers

Wkts Bowler Played for Mts Period 98* Kagiso Rabada DCp/PBKS 62 2017- 97 Dale Steyn RCB/Deccan/SRH/GL 95 2008-2020 95 Chris Morris CSK/RR/DCp/RCB 81 2013-2021 85 Albie Morkel CSK/RCB/DCp/RPS 91 2008-2016 82 Imran Tahir DCp/RPS/CSK 59 2014-2021

Note: Among current South African players, the next best after Rabada in terms of wickets is Anrich Nortje with 43 scalps.

250 The number of wickets claimed by Jasprit Bumrah in his T20 career. He achieved this personal milestone in the IPL match for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on May 17, 2022. This makes him the fifth Indian bowler to do so after R. Ashwin (275), Yuzvendra Chahal (273), Piyush Chawla (270) and Amit Mishra (262) — all spinners! He therefore, becomes the first Indian paceman to achieve this landmark.

Highest wicket-takers in T20 cricket among Indian pace bowlers

Wkts Bowler Period Mts Ave Eco 253 Jasprit Bumrah 2013- 207 21.47 7.01 224 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2009- 220 25.91 7.17 201 Jaydev Unadkat 2010- 163 23.21 8.00 194 Vijay Kumar 2007-2019 181 25.09 7.85 173 Irfan Pathan 2005-2020 181 26.40 7.60

7000 The number of runs scored by Virat Kohli in T20 cricket for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He thus became the only player in T20 cricket history to make these many runs for one team or franchise. In fact, no other player has even managed to aggregate 6000 runs for one side. He achieved this milestone at the Wankhede Stadium against Gujarat Titans on May 19, 2022. This combined aggregate of 7000-plus has come in the IPL (6592 runs) and Champions League (424 runs) while playing for RCB.

Most runs for one side/franchise in T20 cricket

Runs Batter For Mts Inns Ave 7016 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 236 227 36.54 5529 Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 200 195 33.11 4980 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians (MI) 190 186 30.55 4887 Luke Wright Sussex 173 159 33.47 4852 M. S. Dhoni Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 228 202 39.13 4522 A. B. de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 157 145 41.11 4303 James Vince Hampshire 158 151 31.87 4014 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 95 95 49.56

All records are correct and updated until May 20, 2022