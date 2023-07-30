MagazineBuy Print

Statsman: Virat Kohli enters club 500

Meanwhile, India v West Indies become the ninth occasion that two teams have faced each other in Tests for 100 tests or more.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 15:11 IST

Mohandas Menon
Virat Kohli became only the fourth Indian after Tendulkar, Dhoni and Dravid to play 500 or more international matches.
Virat Kohli became only the fourth Indian after Tendulkar, Dhoni and Dravid to play 500 or more international matches. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Virat Kohli became only the fourth Indian after Tendulkar, Dhoni and Dravid to play 500 or more international matches. | Photo Credit: PTI

India v West Indies: 100 not out


9 The number of occasions two sides have managed to play each other in 100 or more Test matches. In the recent Test match in Port of Spain, the West Indies and India played the 100th Test match against each other. These sides began their head-to-head Test journey on 10 November 1948 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi. West Indies is the third opponent to play 100 or more Tests against India after England (131) and Australia (107).

India’s 100th Test against these three opponents

Opponent

Venue

Match dates

Result

England

Lord’s

21-25 Jul 2011

India lost by 196 runs

Australia

Melbourne

26-29 Dec 2020

India won by 8 wickets

West Indies

Port of Spain

20-24 Jul 2023

Match Drawn


Head-to-head Tests of 100 matches or more


Tests

Team1

Team2

Drawn

First Test match venue

Start Date

360

England (111)

Australia (152)

97

Melbourne

15 Mar 1877

163

England (51)

West Indies (59)

53

Lord’s

23 Jun 1928

156

England (66)

South Africa (35)

55

Port Elizabeth

12 Mar 1889

131

England (50)

India (31)

50

Lord’s

25 Jun 1932

118

Australia (60)

West Indies (32)

26+

Adelaide

12 Dec 1930

112

England (52)

New Zealand (13)

47

Christchurch

10 Jan 1930

107

Australia (45)

India (32)

30+

Brisbane

28 Nov 1947

101

Australia (54)

South Africa (26)

21

Johannesburg

11 Oct 1902

100

West Indies (30)

India (23)

47

Delhi

10 Nov 1948

+ includes one tied Test; Test victories mentioned in parentheses


10 The number of players who have the distinction of appearing in 500 or more international matches. In the recent Port of Spain Test match, Virat Kohli became the latest to join this exclusive club. Among Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar (664), M. S. Dhoni (538), and Rahul Dravid (509) have appeared in more international matches than Kohli. Kohli, incidentally, has aggregated the most runs (25582) among these players after their first 500 matches. He also became the first among these players to register a fifty-plus score in their 500th international match. Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara scored 48 in his 500th match, while Kohli registered a 121 (his 29th Test century and 76th across formats). Interestingly, Kohli became the first to play in a 500th international in a Test match and the first to be involved in a drawn game.

The 500 international matches club

Player

Career span

Mts

Runs

Wkts

Ct

St

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

1989-2013

664

34357

201

256

0

Mahela Jayawardene (Asia/SL)

1997-2015

652

25957

14

440

0

Kumar Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)

2000-2015

594

28016

0

609

139

Sanath Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)

1989-2011

586

21032

440

205

0

Ricky Ponting (AUS/ICC)

1995-2012

560

27483

8

364

0

MS Dhoni (Asia/IND)

2004-2019

538

17266

1

634

195

Shahid Afridi (Asia/ICC/PAK)

1996-2018

524

11196

541

167

0

Jacques Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)

1995-2014

519

25534

577

338

0

Rahul Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND)

1996-2012

509

24208

5

406

14

Virat Kohli (IND)

2008-2023

500

25582

8

301

0

Note:Pakistani Inzamam-ul-Haq just missed the cut by one match. He finished his career with 499 matches while aggregating 20580 runs.


Run aggregates in international cricket after 500th match

Runs

Player

Score

Opp

(venue)

Start date

(Format)

Result

25582

Virat Kohli (Ind)

121

WI

(Port of Spain)

20 Jul 2023

(Test)

Drawn

25035

Ricky Ponting (Aus)

44

NZ

(Napier)

3 Mar 2010

(ODI)

Lost

24874

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

35

Eng

(Jaipur)

15 Oct 2006

(ICC CT - ODI)

Won

24799

Jacques Kallis (SAf)

6

Aus

(Colombo RPS)

30 Sep 2012

(WT20 - T20I)

lost

23607

Rahul Dravid (Ind)

2

Eng

(The Oval)

9 Sep 2011

(ODI)

lost

22592

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

48

Ban

(Pallekele)

28 Mar 2013

(ODI)

Lost

20230

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

11

Aus

(Pallekele)

6 Aug 2011

(T20I)

Won

18889

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

1

Pak

(Abu Dhabi)

18 May 2007

(ODI)

Lost

16330

MS Dhoni (Ind)

32*

Eng

(Cardiff)

6 Jul 2018

(T20I)

lost

10899

Shahid Afridi (Pak)

22

SAf

(Auckland)

7 Mar 2015

(ICC CWC - ODI)

Won



4 The number of Indian opening pairs which registered 100-plus partnerships in successive innings in Test cricket. In the just concluded Test series in the Caribbean, India’s new opening pair of Yashashvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma put on 229 in the only innings in Roseau and 139 in the first innings in Port of Spain. The pair then put on 98 in the second innings, thus missing the opportunity by two runs to become the first Indian pair to be involved in three successive 100-plus opening stands.

Two successive opening stands of 100+ by an Indian pair

Runs

Batter1

Batter2

Opposition

Venue

Month, year

Match Inns

137

Devang Gandhi

S. Ramesh

New Zealand

Mohali

Oct 1999

2nd

162

Devang Gandhi

S. Ramesh

New Zealand

Kanpur

Oct 1999

1st








233

Gautam Gambhir

Virender Sehwag

Sri Lanka

Kanpur

Nov 2009

1st

221

M. Vijay

Virender Sehwag

Sri Lanka

Mumbai WS

Dec 2009

1st








107

Mayank Agarwal

Cheteshwar Pujara

New Zealand

Mumbai WS

Dec 2021

2nd

117

K. L. Rahul

Mayank Agarwal

South Africa

Centurion

Dec 2021

1st








229

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rohit Sharma

West Indies

Roseau

Jul 2023

1st

139

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rohit Sharma

West Indies

Port of Spain

Jul 2023

1st



5 The number of Indian batters who aggregated 250-plus runs in their first three innings of their Test career. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the latest to join this list of players in the recent Port of Spain Test match. With scores of 171, 57 and 38 in the first three innings of his Test career, he has taken his tally to 266 runs. Only three other batters have managed to score more runs than Jaiswal.

Highest run aggregates after first three innings of Test career

Runs

Batter

Period

1st Test

2nd Test

3rd Test

320

Karun Nair

Nov-Dec 2016

(4)

(13)

(303*)

315

Sourav Ganguly

Jun-Jul 1996

(131)

(136, 48)

302

Rohit Sharma

Nov-Dec 2013

(177)

(111*)

(14)

266

Yashashvi Jaiswal

Jul 2023

(171)

(57, 38)

263

Mohd Azharuddin

Dec 1984-Jan 1985

(110)

(48, 105)


266 The number of runs scored by Yashasvi Jaiswal in his debut series. This is now the fourth highest run aggregate by an Indian debutant while playing against the West Indies.

Highest run aggregate by an Indian debutant in a Test series against the West Indies

Runs

Series

Venue

Player

Mts

Inns

Ave.

H/S

100/50

774

1970/71

WI

Sunil Gavaskar

4

8

154.80

220

4/3

288

2013/14

Ind

Rohit Sharma

2

2

288.00

177

2/0

281

1958/59

Ind

Chandu Borde

4

7

49.14

109

1/2

266

2023

WI

Yashasvi Jaiswal

2

3

88.67

171

1/1

237

2018/19

Ind

Prithvi Shaw

2

3

118.50

134

1/1


7.54 The run-rate achieved per over by India in the second innings in Port of Spain, is now the highest ever run-rate achieved by any batting side scoring at least 100 in an innings in Test cricket history.

Fastest run rates achieved by Tests sides in an innings in history

R/O

Team

Score

Overs

Inns

Opposition

Ground

Achieved on

Result

7.54

India

181/2d

24

3

West Indies

Port of Spain

23-Jul-2023

draw

7.53

Australia

241/2d

32

3

Pakistan

Sydney

6-Jan-2017

won

7.36

England

264/7d

35.5

3

Pakistan

Rawalpindi

4-Dec-2022

won

6.82

West Indies

173/6

25.2

4

v India

Kingston

28-Feb-1983

won

6.80

South Africa

340/3d

50

2

v Zimbabwe

Cape Town

4-Mar-2005

won

Note: South Africa achieved it on the first day of the Test match after dismissing Zimbabwe for 54.

All records are correct and updated until 26 July 2023

