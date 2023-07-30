Statsman: Virat Kohli enters club 500

India v West Indies: 100 not out
9 The number of occasions two sides have managed to play each other in 100 or more Test matches. In the recent Test match in Port of Spain, the West Indies and India played the 100th Test match against each other. These sides began their head-to-head Test journey on 10 November 1948 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi. West Indies is the third opponent to play 100 or more Tests against India after England (131) and Australia (107).
India’s 100th Test against these three opponents
Opponent
Venue
Match dates
Result
England
Lord’s
21-25 Jul 2011
India lost by 196 runs
Australia
Melbourne
26-29 Dec 2020
India won by 8 wickets
West Indies
Port of Spain
20-24 Jul 2023
Match Drawn
Head-to-head Tests of 100 matches or more
Tests
Team1
Team2
Drawn
First Test match venue
Start Date
360
England (111)
Australia (152)
97
Melbourne
15 Mar 1877
163
England (51)
West Indies (59)
53
Lord’s
23 Jun 1928
156
England (66)
South Africa (35)
55
Port Elizabeth
12 Mar 1889
131
England (50)
India (31)
50
Lord’s
25 Jun 1932
118
Australia (60)
West Indies (32)
26+
Adelaide
12 Dec 1930
112
England (52)
New Zealand (13)
47
Christchurch
10 Jan 1930
107
Australia (45)
India (32)
30+
Brisbane
28 Nov 1947
101
Australia (54)
South Africa (26)
21
Johannesburg
11 Oct 1902
100
West Indies (30)
India (23)
47
Delhi
10 Nov 1948
+ includes one tied Test; Test victories mentioned in parentheses
10 The number of players who have the distinction of appearing in 500 or more international matches. In the recent Port of Spain Test match, Virat Kohli became the latest to join this exclusive club. Among Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar (664), M. S. Dhoni (538), and Rahul Dravid (509) have appeared in more international matches than Kohli. Kohli, incidentally, has aggregated the most runs (25582) among these players after their first 500 matches. He also became the first among these players to register a fifty-plus score in their 500th international match. Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara scored 48 in his 500th match, while Kohli registered a 121 (his 29th Test century and 76th across formats). Interestingly, Kohli became the first to play in a 500th international in a Test match and the first to be involved in a drawn game.
The 500 international matches club
Player
Career span
Mts
Runs
Wkts
Ct
St
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
1989-2013
664
34357
201
256
0
Mahela Jayawardene (Asia/SL)
1997-2015
652
25957
14
440
0
Kumar Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)
2000-2015
594
28016
0
609
139
Sanath Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
1989-2011
586
21032
440
205
0
Ricky Ponting (AUS/ICC)
1995-2012
560
27483
8
364
0
MS Dhoni (Asia/IND)
2004-2019
538
17266
1
634
195
Shahid Afridi (Asia/ICC/PAK)
1996-2018
524
11196
541
167
0
Jacques Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
1995-2014
519
25534
577
338
0
Rahul Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND)
1996-2012
509
24208
5
406
14
Virat Kohli (IND)
2008-2023
500
25582
8
301
0
Note:Pakistani Inzamam-ul-Haq just missed the cut by one match. He finished his career with 499 matches while aggregating 20580 runs.
Run aggregates in international cricket after 500th match
Runs
Player
Score
Opp
(venue)
Start date
(Format)
Result
25582
Virat Kohli (Ind)
121
WI
(Port of Spain)
20 Jul 2023
(Test)
Drawn
25035
Ricky Ponting (Aus)
44
NZ
(Napier)
3 Mar 2010
(ODI)
Lost
24874
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
35
Eng
(Jaipur)
15 Oct 2006
(ICC CT - ODI)
Won
24799
Jacques Kallis (SAf)
6
Aus
(Colombo RPS)
30 Sep 2012
(WT20 - T20I)
lost
23607
Rahul Dravid (Ind)
2
Eng
(The Oval)
9 Sep 2011
(ODI)
lost
22592
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
48
Ban
(Pallekele)
28 Mar 2013
(ODI)
Lost
20230
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
11
Aus
(Pallekele)
6 Aug 2011
(T20I)
Won
18889
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
1
Pak
(Abu Dhabi)
18 May 2007
(ODI)
Lost
16330
MS Dhoni (Ind)
32*
Eng
(Cardiff)
6 Jul 2018
(T20I)
lost
10899
Shahid Afridi (Pak)
22
SAf
(Auckland)
7 Mar 2015
(ICC CWC - ODI)
Won
4 The number of Indian opening pairs which registered 100-plus partnerships in successive innings in Test cricket. In the just concluded Test series in the Caribbean, India’s new opening pair of Yashashvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma put on 229 in the only innings in Roseau and 139 in the first innings in Port of Spain. The pair then put on 98 in the second innings, thus missing the opportunity by two runs to become the first Indian pair to be involved in three successive 100-plus opening stands.
Two successive opening stands of 100+ by an Indian pair
Runs
Batter1
Batter2
Opposition
Venue
Month, year
Match Inns
137
Devang Gandhi
S. Ramesh
New Zealand
Mohali
Oct 1999
2nd
162
Devang Gandhi
S. Ramesh
New Zealand
Kanpur
Oct 1999
1st
233
Gautam Gambhir
Virender Sehwag
Sri Lanka
Kanpur
Nov 2009
1st
221
M. Vijay
Virender Sehwag
Sri Lanka
Mumbai WS
Dec 2009
1st
107
Mayank Agarwal
Cheteshwar Pujara
New Zealand
Mumbai WS
Dec 2021
2nd
117
K. L. Rahul
Mayank Agarwal
South Africa
Centurion
Dec 2021
1st
229
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rohit Sharma
West Indies
Roseau
Jul 2023
1st
139
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rohit Sharma
West Indies
Port of Spain
Jul 2023
1st
5 The number of Indian batters who aggregated 250-plus runs in their first three innings of their Test career. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the latest to join this list of players in the recent Port of Spain Test match. With scores of 171, 57 and 38 in the first three innings of his Test career, he has taken his tally to 266 runs. Only three other batters have managed to score more runs than Jaiswal.
Highest run aggregates after first three innings of Test career
Runs
Batter
Period
1st Test
2nd Test
3rd Test
320
Karun Nair
Nov-Dec 2016
(4)
(13)
(303*)
315
Sourav Ganguly
Jun-Jul 1996
(131)
(136, 48)
—
302
Rohit Sharma
Nov-Dec 2013
(177)
(111*)
(14)
266
Yashashvi Jaiswal
Jul 2023
(171)
(57, 38)
—
263
Mohd Azharuddin
Dec 1984-Jan 1985
(110)
(48, 105)
—
266 The number of runs scored by Yashasvi Jaiswal in his debut series. This is now the fourth highest run aggregate by an Indian debutant while playing against the West Indies.
Highest run aggregate by an Indian debutant in a Test series against the West Indies
Runs
Series
Venue
Player
Mts
Inns
Ave.
H/S
100/50
774
1970/71
WI
Sunil Gavaskar
4
8
154.80
220
4/3
288
2013/14
Ind
Rohit Sharma
2
2
288.00
177
2/0
281
1958/59
Ind
Chandu Borde
4
7
49.14
109
1/2
266
2023
WI
Yashasvi Jaiswal
2
3
88.67
171
1/1
237
2018/19
Ind
Prithvi Shaw
2
3
118.50
134
1/1
7.54 The run-rate achieved per over by India in the second innings in Port of Spain, is now the highest ever run-rate achieved by any batting side scoring at least 100 in an innings in Test cricket history.
Fastest run rates achieved by Tests sides in an innings in history
R/O
Team
Score
Overs
Inns
Opposition
Ground
Achieved on
Result
7.54
India
181/2d
24
3
West Indies
Port of Spain
23-Jul-2023
draw
7.53
Australia
241/2d
32
3
Pakistan
Sydney
6-Jan-2017
won
7.36
England
264/7d
35.5
3
Pakistan
Rawalpindi
4-Dec-2022
won
6.82
West Indies
173/6
25.2
4
v India
Kingston
28-Feb-1983
won
6.80
South Africa
340/3d
50
2
v Zimbabwe
Cape Town
4-Mar-2005
won
Note: South Africa achieved it on the first day of the Test match after dismissing Zimbabwe for 54.
All records are correct and updated until 26 July 2023
