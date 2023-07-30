Statsman: Virat Kohli enters club 500

India v West Indies: 100 not out





9 The number of occasions two sides have managed to play each other in 100 or more Test matches. In the recent Test match in Port of Spain, the West Indies and India played the 100th Test match against each other. These sides began their head-to-head Test journey on 10 November 1948 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi. West Indies is the third opponent to play 100 or more Tests against India after England (131) and Australia (107).

India’s 100th Test against these three opponents

Opponent Venue Match dates Result England Lord’s 21-25 Jul 2011 India lost by 196 runs Australia Melbourne 26-29 Dec 2020 India won by 8 wickets West Indies Port of Spain 20-24 Jul 2023 Match Drawn





Head-to-head Tests of 100 matches or more





Tests Team1 Team2 Drawn First Test match venue Start Date 360 England (111) Australia (152) 97 Melbourne 15 Mar 1877 163 England (51) West Indies (59) 53 Lord’s 23 Jun 1928 156 England (66) South Africa (35) 55 Port Elizabeth 12 Mar 1889 131 England (50) India (31) 50 Lord’s 25 Jun 1932 118 Australia (60) West Indies (32) 26+ Adelaide 12 Dec 1930 112 England (52) New Zealand (13) 47 Christchurch 10 Jan 1930 107 Australia (45) India (32) 30+ Brisbane 28 Nov 1947 101 Australia (54) South Africa (26) 21 Johannesburg 11 Oct 1902 100 West Indies (30) India (23) 47 Delhi 10 Nov 1948

+ includes one tied Test; Test victories mentioned in parentheses





10 The number of players who have the distinction of appearing in 500 or more international matches. In the recent Port of Spain Test match, Virat Kohli became the latest to join this exclusive club. Among Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar (664), M. S. Dhoni (538), and Rahul Dravid (509) have appeared in more international matches than Kohli. Kohli, incidentally, has aggregated the most runs (25582) among these players after their first 500 matches. He also became the first among these players to register a fifty-plus score in their 500th international match. Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara scored 48 in his 500th match, while Kohli registered a 121 (his 29th Test century and 76th across formats). Interestingly, Kohli became the first to play in a 500th international in a Test match and the first to be involved in a drawn game.

The 500 international matches club

Player Career span Mts Runs Wkts Ct St Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 664 34357 201 256 0 Mahela Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 1997-2015 652 25957 14 440 0 Kumar Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000-2015 594 28016 0 609 139 Sanath Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 586 21032 440 205 0 Ricky Ponting (AUS/ICC) 1995-2012 560 27483 8 364 0 MS Dhoni (Asia/IND) 2004-2019 538 17266 1 634 195 Shahid Afridi (Asia/ICC/PAK) 1996-2018 524 11196 541 167 0 Jacques Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 1995-2014 519 25534 577 338 0 Rahul Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND) 1996-2012 509 24208 5 406 14 Virat Kohli (IND) 2008-2023 500 25582 8 301 0

Note:Pakistani Inzamam-ul-Haq just missed the cut by one match. He finished his career with 499 matches while aggregating 20580 runs.





Run aggregates in international cricket after 500th match

Runs Player Score Opp (venue) Start date (Format) Result 25582 Virat Kohli (Ind) 121 WI (Port of Spain) 20 Jul 2023 (Test) Drawn 25035 Ricky Ponting (Aus) 44 NZ (Napier) 3 Mar 2010 (ODI) Lost 24874 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 35 Eng (Jaipur) 15 Oct 2006 (ICC CT - ODI) Won 24799 Jacques Kallis (SAf) 6 Aus (Colombo RPS) 30 Sep 2012 (WT20 - T20I) lost 23607 Rahul Dravid (Ind) 2 Eng (The Oval) 9 Sep 2011 (ODI) lost 22592 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 48 Ban (Pallekele) 28 Mar 2013 (ODI) Lost 20230 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 11 Aus (Pallekele) 6 Aug 2011 (T20I) Won 18889 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 1 Pak (Abu Dhabi) 18 May 2007 (ODI) Lost 16330 MS Dhoni (Ind) 32* Eng (Cardiff) 6 Jul 2018 (T20I) lost 10899 Shahid Afridi (Pak) 22 SAf (Auckland) 7 Mar 2015 (ICC CWC - ODI) Won









4 The number of Indian opening pairs which registered 100-plus partnerships in successive innings in Test cricket. In the just concluded Test series in the Caribbean, India’s new opening pair of Yashashvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma put on 229 in the only innings in Roseau and 139 in the first innings in Port of Spain. The pair then put on 98 in the second innings, thus missing the opportunity by two runs to become the first Indian pair to be involved in three successive 100-plus opening stands.

Two successive opening stands of 100+ by an Indian pair

Runs Batter1 Batter2 Opposition Venue Month, year Match Inns 137 Devang Gandhi S. Ramesh New Zealand Mohali Oct 1999 2nd 162 Devang Gandhi S. Ramesh New Zealand Kanpur Oct 1999 1st













233 Gautam Gambhir Virender Sehwag Sri Lanka Kanpur Nov 2009 1st 221 M. Vijay Virender Sehwag Sri Lanka Mumbai WS Dec 2009 1st













107 Mayank Agarwal Cheteshwar Pujara New Zealand Mumbai WS Dec 2021 2nd 117 K. L. Rahul Mayank Agarwal South Africa Centurion Dec 2021 1st













229 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rohit Sharma West Indies Roseau Jul 2023 1st 139 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rohit Sharma West Indies Port of Spain Jul 2023 1st









5 The number of Indian batters who aggregated 250-plus runs in their first three innings of their Test career. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the latest to join this list of players in the recent Port of Spain Test match. With scores of 171, 57 and 38 in the first three innings of his Test career, he has taken his tally to 266 runs. Only three other batters have managed to score more runs than Jaiswal.

Highest run aggregates after first three innings of Test career

Runs Batter Period 1st Test 2nd Test 3rd Test 320 Karun Nair Nov-Dec 2016 (4) (13) (303*) 315 Sourav Ganguly Jun-Jul 1996 (131) (136, 48) — 302 Rohit Sharma Nov-Dec 2013 (177) (111*) (14) 266 Yashashvi Jaiswal Jul 2023 (171) (57, 38) — 263 Mohd Azharuddin Dec 1984-Jan 1985 (110) (48, 105) —





266 The number of runs scored by Yashasvi Jaiswal in his debut series. This is now the fourth highest run aggregate by an Indian debutant while playing against the West Indies.

Highest run aggregate by an Indian debutant in a Test series against the West Indies

Runs Series Venue Player Mts Inns Ave. H/S 100/50 774 1970/71 WI Sunil Gavaskar 4 8 154.80 220 4/3 288 2013/14 Ind Rohit Sharma 2 2 288.00 177 2/0 281 1958/59 Ind Chandu Borde 4 7 49.14 109 1/2 266 2023 WI Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 3 88.67 171 1/1 237 2018/19 Ind Prithvi Shaw 2 3 118.50 134 1/1





7.54 The run-rate achieved per over by India in the second innings in Port of Spain, is now the highest ever run-rate achieved by any batting side scoring at least 100 in an innings in Test cricket history.

Fastest run rates achieved by Tests sides in an innings in history

R/O Team Score Overs Inns Opposition Ground Achieved on Result 7.54 India 181/2d 24 3 West Indies Port of Spain 23-Jul-2023 draw 7.53 Australia 241/2d 32 3 Pakistan Sydney 6-Jan-2017 won 7.36 England 264/7d 35.5 3 Pakistan Rawalpindi 4-Dec-2022 won 6.82 West Indies 173/6 25.2 4 v India Kingston 28-Feb-1983 won 6.80 South Africa 340/3d 50 2 v Zimbabwe Cape Town 4-Mar-2005 won

Note: South Africa achieved it on the first day of the Test match after dismissing Zimbabwe for 54.

All records are correct and updated until 26 July 2023