MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia names slimmed down team for Qatar world championships

A team of 38, including six open water swimmers, won 30 medals at this year’s world championships in Fukuoka but only 18 Australians will compete in the pool at the February 11-18 event in Doha.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 11:50 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Shayna Jack in action.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Shayna Jack in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Shayna Jack in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Swimming Australia has named a slimmed-down team of 24 to compete at February’s world championships in Qatar with a slew of big names skipping the meet as they continue preparations for the Paris Olympics.

A team of 38, including six open water swimmers, won 30 medals at this year’s world championships in Fukuoka but only 18 Australians will compete in the pool at the February 11-18 event in Doha.

Australia’s swimmers have a packed schedule in the leadup to the Paris Games next July and August, with national trials in April and Olympic trials in June.

World champions Kyle Chalmers and Sam Short, Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, 200 metres freestyle world record holder Mollie O’Callaghan and Emma McKeon, who won four gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, have all decided not to go Qatar.

Sprinter Cameron McEvoy will defend the 50m freestyle title he won in Japan in July, while Elijah Winnington will attempt to win back the 400m freestyle title he secured last year in Budapest but lost to Short in Fukuoka.

In-form sprinter Shayna Jack headlines the women’s team as she looks to secure a first individual world title to add to her four relay gold medals.

Open water swimmer Chelsea Gubecka, who has already qualified for the Olympics, will compete in her seventh world championships, setting an Australian record.

Team
Iona Anderson, Jaclyn Barclay, Jack Cartwright, Abbey Connor, Isaac Cooper, Jenna Forrester, Madeleine Gough, Abbey Harkin, Shayna Jack, Moesha Johnson, Cameron McEvoy, Kiah Melverton, Alexandria Perkins, Kai Taylor, Brianna Throssell, Samuel Williamson, Elijah Winnington, Bradley Woodward, Bianca Crisp, Chelsea Gubecka, Bailey Armstrong, Kyle Lee, Nicholas Sloman, Robert Thorpe. 

Related Topics

Swimming World Championship /

Australia /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia names slimmed down team for Qatar world championships
    Reuters
  2. India vs England Women LIVE Score, Test Day 2: Sciver-Brunt, Beaumont help ENG reach 67/2 at lunch; IND makes 428
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024: Five uncapped Indian players to look out for
    Team Sportstar
  4. Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts sells for $7.8 million at auction in New York
    AP
  5. IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s one-off Test: Batters shine as India ends Day 1 at 410/7
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Australia names slimmed down team for Qatar world championships
    Reuters
  2. Ariarne Titmus still ‘playing catch-up’ for Paris Olympics after ovarian surgery
    Reuters
  3. Wiffen sets men’s 800-freestyle short course world record in Romania
    AP
  4. Haughey wins 100m free in US Open meet record
    AFP
  5. Focus on Paris as Australia plan small swim team for world championships
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia names slimmed down team for Qatar world championships
    Reuters
  2. India vs England Women LIVE Score, Test Day 2: Sciver-Brunt, Beaumont help ENG reach 67/2 at lunch; IND makes 428
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024: Five uncapped Indian players to look out for
    Team Sportstar
  4. Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts sells for $7.8 million at auction in New York
    AP
  5. IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s one-off Test: Batters shine as India ends Day 1 at 410/7
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment