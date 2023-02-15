Reigning women’s world champion Wang Manyu gets WTT Star Contender Goa 2023 wildcard

Reigning women’s world champion and world number three Wang Manyu was announced as one of the eight wildcards at the upcoming World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa from February 27 to March 5.

Besides Wang, who at 24 is one of Chinese table tennis’ foremost talents, another upcoming Chinese star Wang Chuqin, an attacking and exciting southpaw, who is the current world number three in the men’s rankings, has also received one of the four WTT nominations. The 22-year-old won the WTT Cup Finals last year besides three other titles in a short but impressive career.

The other two WTT nominations were picked up by the experience of senior German paddler Patrick Franziska in the men’s draw and Monaco’s Xiaoxin Yang in the women’s draw.

Four wildcards, two each in the men’s and women’s singles draws were also handed out. German world number 11 Dang Qiu and Korean world number 18 Jang Woojin picked up the men’s wildcards while exciting Puerto Rican Adriana Diaz and senior Portuguese paddler Fu Yu were handed the wildcards in the women’s singles.

The Indian challenge will be led by icon Sharath Kamal, besides the likes of Sathiyan Gnansekaran and Manika Batra.