ATP Tour: Garin stuns top seed Schwartzman for Cordoba crown

Cristian Garin captured his third ATP Tour title after upstaging Diego Schwartzman in the Cordoba Open final.

Garin rallied from a set down to stun top seed Schwartzman 2-6 6-4 6-0 following more than two hours on the clay in Cordoba on Sunday.

Schwartzman was eyeing his first ATP Tour title on home soil – the Argentinian reached the Argentina Open final in Buenos Aires last year.



The three-time Tour champion appeared on track to break through for a maiden crown in his homeland.

However, Chilean Garin had other ideas as he spoiled the party at the ATP 250 tournament.

Garin, who lost his first four matches of the season and then fell in the Australian Open second round, converted six break points and saved nine.