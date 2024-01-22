Australian Open 2024: Czech teenager Noskova advances to quarterfinals after Svitolina retires hurt

Czech teenager Linda Noskova advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open on Monday after Elina Svitolina retired due to a back injury early in the first set.
The Ukrainian player, who was in tears, had a medical timeout at 2-0 down and was trailing 3-0 when she decided to quit.
“Obviously, today was not the way I had planned to win,” said the 19-year-old Noskova, who beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the third round.
“I feel sort for Elina, I hope she gets very well soon.” The first game of the match lasted 11 minutes and contained 20 points. Noskova broke serve and held for 2-0 before Svitolina had a timeout.
When she returned, the Ukrainian player had had her serve broken for a second time. She shook Noskova’s hand and retired.
