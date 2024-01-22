MagazineBuy Print

Australian Open 2024: Czech teenager Noskova advances to quarterfinals after Svitolina retires hurt

The Ukrainian player, who was in tears, had a medical timeout at 2-0 down and was trailing 3-0 when she decided to quit.

Published : Jan 22, 2024 10:04 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic plays a backhand during their round four singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during the 2024 Australian Open .
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic plays a backhand during their round four singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during the 2024 Australian Open .
infoIcon

Linda Noskova of Czech Republic plays a backhand during their round four singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during the 2024 Australian Open . | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Czech teenager Linda Noskova advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open on Monday after Elina Svitolina retired due to a back injury early in the first set.

The Ukrainian player, who was in tears, had a medical timeout at 2-0 down and was trailing 3-0 when she decided to quit.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“Obviously, today was not the way I had planned to win,” said the 19-year-old Noskova, who beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the third round.

“I feel sort for Elina, I hope she gets very well soon.” The first game of the match lasted 11 minutes and contained 20 points. Noskova broke serve and held for 2-0 before Svitolina had a timeout.

When she returned, the Ukrainian player had had her serve broken for a second time. She shook Noskova’s hand and retired.

