Australian Open 2023: Brenda Fruhvirtova, 15-year-old Czech player, qualifies for main draw

Australian Open 2023: The 15-year-old Brenda beat Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in two hours and 54 minutes in the final round of qualifying on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
12 January, 2023 10:42 IST
FILE PHOTO: Brenda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic.

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Czech teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova is set to make her Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2023 Australian Open.

The 15-year-old Brenda beat Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in two hours and 54 minutes in the final round of qualifying on Thursday.

World No. 135 Brenda beat Serbian Natalija Stevanovic 6-0, 7-6 quite comfortably in the opening round of qualifying. However, in the next round against Ukraine’s Daria Snigur, she trailed by a set and 1-5 and was two points away from defeat on four occasions before pulling off a stunning comeback to win 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-3 victor after 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Australian Open 2023, women's singles draw - Swiatek to face Niemeier in first round, possible quarterfinal against Gauff

Brenda, a former junior World No. 3, made her WTA Tour main draw debut against 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in Guadalajara in February last year.

Brenda won eight ITF singles titles (the most of any player in 2022) and at one point, won 27 matches in a row at W25 tournaments across Switzerland, Sweden, Hungary, Germany and Italy. At 14 years, 10 months and four days, she became the youngest player in more than six years to win an ITF title after claiming her first title at the W25 Tucuman in Argentina.

Brenda’s elder sister, 17-year-old Linda, won the Chennai Open title last year and has direct entry into the main draw of this year’s Australian Open.

Another Czech teenager, Sara Bejlek, also qualified for the main draw. The 16-year-old beat Russia’s Erika Andreeva 6-2, 6-3 in her final qualifying round match.

