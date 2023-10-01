MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

China Open: Sabalenka thrashes Kenin to sail into second round

The Belarusian pummelled Kenin with a succession of mighty serves and groundstrokes and wrapped up the opening set with an ace after just 23 minutes.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 14:05 IST , Beijing - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Aryna Sabalenka. (FILE PHOTO)
Aryna Sabalenka. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: AFP

World number one Aryna Sabalenka sailed into the second round of the China Open with an imperious 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Sofia Kenin on Sunday.

The Belarusian pummelled Kenin with a succession of mighty serves and groundstrokes and wrapped up the opening set with an ace after just 23 minutes.

The 25-year-old broke serve twice more in the second set as Kenin -- playing with heavy strapping on her left thigh -- failed to muster a response.

Sabalenka sealed the match with yet another unreturned serve to set up a tie against either Magdalena Frech or Katie Boulter in the next round.

ALSO READ
Flawless Kudermetova stuns Pegula to claim Tokyo title

All of the world’s top eight are taking part in the women’s draw this year, with second-ranked Iga Swiatek due to play Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The China Open is taking place for the first time since 2019 after Beijing ended its isolationist zero-Covid policies.

The women’s tournament is also in action for the first time since the global governing body ended a boycott of China this year.

The embargo had been declared after Chinese player Peng Shuai made sexual assault accusations against a top government official.

Related Topics

Sofia Kenin /

Aryna Sabalenka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Korea women’s hockey LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: KOR scores as IND trails 1-0 after first quarter
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Open: Sabalenka thrashes Kenin to sail into second round
    AFP
  3. Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Tajinderpal in action in shot put at 4:30pm; Amlan qualifies for men’s 200m SF; Nandini fourth, Swapna fifth after javelin throw in women’s heptathlon
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs China Badminton LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND men’s team eye gold vs CHN; When & where to watch - Hangzhou updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Men’s shooting trap team bags gold; Aditi Ashok wins silver, India 4th with 11 gold, 41 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. China Open: Sabalenka thrashes Kenin to sail into second round
    AFP
  2. Flawless Kudermetova stuns Pegula to claim Tokyo title
    Reuters
  3. China Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev achieves hard fought win against Alex de Minaur to reach quarterfinals
    AFP
  4. Swiatek feels free of No. 1 ‘baggage’ ahead of China Open
    AFP
  5. Jabeur wins Ningbo Open, Pegula and Kudermetova reach final in Tokyo
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Korea women’s hockey LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: KOR scores as IND trails 1-0 after first quarter
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Open: Sabalenka thrashes Kenin to sail into second round
    AFP
  3. Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Tajinderpal in action in shot put at 4:30pm; Amlan qualifies for men’s 200m SF; Nandini fourth, Swapna fifth after javelin throw in women’s heptathlon
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs China Badminton LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND men’s team eye gold vs CHN; When & where to watch - Hangzhou updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Men’s shooting trap team bags gold; Aditi Ashok wins silver, India 4th with 11 gold, 41 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment