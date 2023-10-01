China Open: Sabalenka thrashes Kenin to sail into second round

World number one Aryna Sabalenka sailed into the second round of the China Open with an imperious 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Sofia Kenin on Sunday.

The Belarusian pummelled Kenin with a succession of mighty serves and groundstrokes and wrapped up the opening set with an ace after just 23 minutes.

The 25-year-old broke serve twice more in the second set as Kenin -- playing with heavy strapping on her left thigh -- failed to muster a response.

Sabalenka sealed the match with yet another unreturned serve to set up a tie against either Magdalena Frech or Katie Boulter in the next round.

All of the world’s top eight are taking part in the women’s draw this year, with second-ranked Iga Swiatek due to play Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The China Open is taking place for the first time since 2019 after Beijing ended its isolationist zero-Covid policies.

The women’s tournament is also in action for the first time since the global governing body ended a boycott of China this year.

The embargo had been declared after Chinese player Peng Shuai made sexual assault accusations against a top government official.