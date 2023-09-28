MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alex de Minaur beats Murray to advance in China Open; Jabeur reaches semifinals at Ningbo Open

The 12th-ranked Australian trailed 5-3 in the third set, with Murray serving for the match, but broke back before winning a tense tiebreaker to advance to the second round.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 21:44 IST , BEIJING - 2 MINS READ

AP
BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 28: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts against Alex De Minaur of Australia during day 3 of the 2023 China Open at National Tennis Center on September 28, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 28: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts against Alex De Minaur of Australia during day 3 of the 2023 China Open at National Tennis Center on September 28, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: FRED LEE
infoIcon

BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 28: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts against Alex De Minaur of Australia during day 3 of the 2023 China Open at National Tennis Center on September 28, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: FRED LEE

Alex de Minaur rallied from a breakdown in the deciding set to beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6) Thursday in the first round of the China Open.

The 12th-ranked Australian trailed 5-3 in the third set, with Murray serving for the match, but broke back before winning a tense tiebreaker to advance to the second round.

Eight of the top-10 ranked players are in Beijing for the China Open, including Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

The second-ranked Alcaraz will open against qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Friday for his first competitive match since he reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open. Medvedev will play Tommy Paul in the first round, with de Minaur waiting for the second-seeded Russian in the next round.

ALSO READ: Djokovic says future looks bright after emergence of Alcaraz

In first-round other matches, Tomas Martin Etcheverry defeated Lloyd Harris 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-3 and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Chinese wild-card Yi Zhou 6-2, 6-2.

At the Astana Open, Marcos Giron beat two-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) in a match where neither player had a break or even a break-point opportunity.

In other first-round matches, sixth-seeded Adrian Mannarino defeated Arthur Rinderkneck 7-6 (4), 6-2, Gregoire Barrere eliminated qualifier Jurij Rodionov 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), and qualifier Sho Shimabukuro beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 6-4.

Top-seeded Ons Jabeur beat Russian wild-card Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals of the Ningbo Open. Jabeur will next play either third-ranked Katerina Siniakova or Nadia Podoroska.

Second-seeded Petra Kvitova lost to Diana Shnaider.

ALSO READ: Fenesta National Tennis Championship in New Delhi from October 2

6-1, 4-6, 6-3. Shnaider will next play Linda Fruhvirtova, who defeated eighth-seeded Lucia Bronzetti 6-0, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari beat Misaki Doi 6-3, 6-1 in the final match of the Japanese player’s career to reach the Toray Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals in Tokyo.

Sakkari will next face fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia, who defeated Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 6-3.

Also, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Linda Noskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, and sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina defeated qualifier Despina Papamichail 6-4, 6-4.

Related Topics

China Open /

Alex De Minaur /

Andy Murray /

Ons Jabeur /

Maria Sakkari

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alex de Minaur beats Murray to advance in China Open; Jabeur reaches semifinals at Ningbo Open
    AP
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live streaming info: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live streaming info: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashwin’s origin story: How an aspiring medium-pacer became one of world’s best off-spinners
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Asian Games 2023: India men’s hockey team beats Japan 4-2, overtakes Pakistan from top of Pool A
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Alex de Minaur beats Murray to advance in China Open; Jabeur reaches semifinals at Ningbo Open
    AP
  2. Djokovic says future looks bright after emergence of Alcaraz
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon public ballot announced for The Championships tickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fenesta National Tennis Championship in New Delhi from October 2
    PTI
  5. Lindsay Davenport to be next US captain for the Billie Jean King Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alex de Minaur beats Murray to advance in China Open; Jabeur reaches semifinals at Ningbo Open
    AP
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live streaming info: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live streaming info: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashwin’s origin story: How an aspiring medium-pacer became one of world’s best off-spinners
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Asian Games 2023: India men’s hockey team beats Japan 4-2, overtakes Pakistan from top of Pool A
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment