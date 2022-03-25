Deaflympics: Third player to train with the rest of the women’s tennis team - Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has ordered the third player of the women’s tennis team, Kirti Lata, to be allowed to train with the rest of the team as a reserve player for the Deaflympics to be held in Brazil in May.

The All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) had selected two women players, against a maximum eligible four, to compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the Deaflympics. The AISCD said there was no need to select four players, and that the third player would be required only in case of an injury to the selected players.

“The right of the petitioner to participate in the Deaflympics would arise, if at all, only in the eventuality of one of the selected team members being rendered unfit to participate in the event in question,” ruled the order from Justice Yashwant Varma.