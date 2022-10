Title aspirant Digvijay Pratap Singh was in fine fettle as he outplayed former champion Dalwinder Singh 6-3, 6-1 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals, Digvijay, a finalist in the last edition, will play Ishaque Eqbal who sailed past Boopahty Sakthivel with equal ease.

Top seed Manish Sureshkumar, Nitin Kumar Sinha, Chirag Duhan, Siddharth Vishwakarma and Vishnu Vardhan were the others to make the quarterfinals.

In the women’s section, 15-year-old Sahira Singh sustained her good game to get past Pooja Ingale and set up a quarterfinal against Akanksha NItture.

Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhari warded off a stiff challenge from Smriti Bhasin to set up a quarterfinal against Farhat Aleen Qamar. Yubarani Banerjee, vaishnavi Adkar, SAndeepti Singh Rao and Sai Samhitha were the others to make the quarterfinals.

The results:

Men (pre-quarterfinal): Manish Sureshkumar bt Yash Chaurasia 6-3, 7-6(3); Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Siddharth Arya 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Chirag Duhan bt Adil Kalyanpur 5-7, 6-3, 6-3; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Dheeraj Srinivasan 6-0, 6-0; Vishnu Vardhan bt SD Prajwal Dev 6-2, 6-4; Ishaque Eqbal bt Boopathy Sakthivel 6-0, 6-3; Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Dalwinder Singh 6-3, 6-1.

First round: Yash bt Bharath Kumaran 7-6(2), 6-3; Yash Yadav bt Abhinansu Borthakur 6-3, 6-4; Oges Theyjo bt Udit Kamboj 7-5, 7-6(5); Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Rashein Samuel 6-1, 6-1; Siddharth Arya bt G Manish 6-3, 7-5; Chirag Duhan bt Maan Kesarwani 6-1, 4-6, 6-0; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Kabir Hans 6-1, 7-5; Dheeraj Srinivasan bt Neeraj Yashpaul 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3); Vishnu bt Madhwin Kamath 6-4, 6-4; Ishaque Eqbal bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-3, 6-2; Boopathy Sakthivel bt Sarthak Suden 6-3, 6-4; Dalwinder Singh bt VM Ranjeet 6-1, 3-1 (retired); Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Faisal Qamar 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-1.

Women (pre-quarterfinals): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Smriti Bhasin 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Farhat Aleen Qamar bt Abhaya Vemuri 6-3, 6-4; Yubarani Banerjee bt Ishwari Matere 6-4, 6-1; Vaishnavi Adkar bt Avishka Gupta 6-3, 6-1; Sahira Singh bt Pooja Ingale 7-5, 6-4; Akanksha NItture bt Shimreen Ahamed 6-2, 6-0; Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Hitakamya Singh Narwal 6-2, 6-2; Sai Samhitha bt Riya Uboveja 6-0, 6-2.