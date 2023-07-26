MagazineBuy Print

Kei Nishikori wins in his first ATP Tour match since 2021 after recovering from hip surgery

The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up from Japan hadn’t played on tour since Indian Wells in October 2021. He then underwent hip surgery in January 2022 and was out of action for more than 17 months.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 08:14 IST , ATLANTA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a shot against Jordan Thompson during the first round of the ATP Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on July 25, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a shot against Jordan Thompson during the first round of the ATP Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on July 25, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a shot against Jordan Thompson during the first round of the ATP Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on July 25, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Kei Nishikori won Tuesday in his first ATP Tour event in two years, beating Jordan Thompson 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in the Atlanta Open.

The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up from Japan hadn’t played on tour since Indian Wells in October 2021. He then underwent hip surgery in January 2022 and was out of action for more than 17 months.

He returned to competition in June, winning a Challenger Tour event in Puerto Rico.

Also Read: Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office

“I’m really happy the way I played today, because I mean a played a couple of Challengers last couple of weeks, but today against Jordan it’s a different level than playing in the Challengers,” Nishikori said, “and the first game I was like, ‘Oh, I have to play good today,’ and I did. I did quite well today.”

Nishikori, 33, has fallen to No. 439 in the ATP Tour rankings. He reached No. 4 in 2015, shortly after his semifinal victory over Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open made him the first male Grand Slam singles finalist from Asia.

