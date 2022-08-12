National Junior U-18 Championship: Denim Yadav, Suhitha Maruri title favourites

Denim Yadav and Suhitha Maruri will be favourites for the boys and girls singles titles, respectively at the National Junior U-18 Clay Court Tennis Championship which begins at the SDAT Hockey Stadium in Egmore on Saturday.

The qualifying matches for both boys and girls will be played from August 13, while the main draw matches are scheduled to commence on August 15. The doubles finals are scheduled for August 19 followed by both singles finals on August 20.

The eight-day event is being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association under the aegis of All India Tennis Association.

Local favourites include Kavin Karthik K S and Rethin Pranav in the boys category, and Lakshmi Prabha and Janani Ramesh in girls.

Overall, 136 Boys and 104 girls will compete in singles and doubles events.

In 2021, Haryana’s Chirag Duhan and Maharashtra’s Akanksha Nitture had clinched the boys and girls singles titles, respectively.