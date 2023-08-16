MagazineBuy Print

Djokovic falls in first U.S. match since 2021, loses in doubles

Djokovic and Nikola Cacic lost 6-4, 6-2 to Jamie Murray and Michael Venus in the Serbian star’s return to the country after missing events because of COVID-19 vaccine restrictions.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 09:35 IST , MASON, Ohio - 1 MIN READ

AP
Novak Djokovic during a media interaction ahead of the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.
Novak Djokovic during a media interaction ahead of the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic during a media interaction ahead of the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic fell in his first match in the United States since 2021, losing in doubles on Tuesday in the Western & Southern Open.

Djokovic and Nikola Cacic lost 6-4, 6-2 to Jamie Murray and Michael Venus in the Serbian star’s return to the country after missing events because of COVID-19 vaccine restrictions.

Djokovic was playing his first competitive match since falling to top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Wozniacki shifts focus to U.S. Open after early Cincinnati exit

The winner of a record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Djokovic is set to open singles play on Wednesday night against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Alcaraz faced Australian qualifier Jordan Thompson in a late match. The defending U.S. Open champion was in position to become the first ATP player to reach 50 wins this season.

In women’s play, former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens reached the third round for the first time since 2019 with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over sixth-seeded defending tournament champion Caroline Garcia.

Stephens, who won in New York in 2017, improved to 2-8 in her last 10 matches against top-10 players. Both of the wins have been against Garcia.

Fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur, in her first match since losing the Wimbledon final, overcame a 5-1 deficit in the third set to top Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2).

Novak Djokovic

