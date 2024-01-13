Djokovic plays down concerns about wrist ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic played down concerns about a right wrist injury ahead of his Australian Open title defence, saying on Saturday that he had managed more serious problems in his last two triumphant campaigns.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion was hampered by the wrist issue during his straight sets loss to local favourite Alex de Minaur at the United Cup this month, his first defeat in Australia for six years.

“I had time from the last match against De Minaur in the United Cup to my first match here to recover,” Djokovic told reporters ahead of his opener on Sunday against Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic.

“I’ve been training well. Practice sessions are pain-free so far. It’s all looking good. Let’s see how it goes.”

Djokovic won last year’s title with a torn hamstring and the Serb, who missed the 2022 edition after being deported over his COVID vaccination stance, won the 2021 trophy while managing an abdominal injury.

“It’s not as bad as some of the other injuries I had here,” Djokovic said.

“I can’t predict whether it’s going to come back. Once I start playing more matches, the stress levels go higher. I don’t know. We have to find out.”

Djokovic earlier joked during his press conference that he was his own biggest threat at the tournament.

“Myself always first and then of course all the other best players in the world,” he added. “Any player is here with, I’m sure, an intention to achieve the dream of winning a Slam.

“Some players are obviously expected to go further than some others. It’s 128 draw, a Grand Slam. We know what they represent for our sport. It’s where every player wants to play their best tennis. It’s exciting to be a part of another slam.”

Djokovic backs schedule change at expanded Australian Open

John McEnroe has described the Australian Open’s move to add an extra day to the schedule as a “money grab” but Novak Djokovic and other players hope the change will mean evening matches will no longer drag on until the early hours of the next morning.

Organisers said in October that the Melbourne Park major was switching to a 15-day tournament and would start on a Sunday for the first time in its 119-year history.

The French Open made a similar move in 2006 while the other Grand Slams at Flushing Meadows and Wimbledon remain 14-day tournaments.

While the Roland Garros decision was aimed at giving the tournament more exposure, particularly on TV, Australian Open organisers said their move was made with player welfare in mind, with data showing matches now lasted longer.

The extra day on the schedule allows Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena to feature two matches instead of three in the day session, meaning there will be no spillover to the evening session.

Reigning champion Djokovic, who founded the Professional Tennis Players Association, was keen to see if the changes would help.

“I guess that’s one of the motives behind starting on Sunday,” he told reporters on Saturday.

“Obviously there are other Slams that start on Sunday. Roland Garros starts on Sunday, as well.

“That’s going to help, I’m sure, get some matches out of the way, reorganise the schedule better in the opening week which is always very busy with a lot of matches on the schedule that need to be finished in a proper time.

“Let’s see if that works out.”