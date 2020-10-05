Tennis Tennis Petra Kvitova reaches first French Open quarterfinal Czech left-hander Petra Kvitova reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in eight years as she overpowered China's Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4. Reuters Paris 05 October, 2020 17:42 IST Petra Kvitova plays a shot during her fourth round match against China's Zhang Shuai. - AP Photo Reuters Paris 05 October, 2020 17:42 IST Czech left-hander Petra Kvitova reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in eight years as she overpowered China's Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4 on Monday.On yet another chilly day in the French capital, seventh seed Kvitova's superior firepower proved decisive as she posted her fourth successive straight-sets victory.With so many big names already out, twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova will sense a golden title opportunity as she heads into a quarterfinal against unseeded German Laura Siegemund.“It was a great one today for sure,” said Kvitova, who returned to action at the 2017 French Open following a knife attack six months earlier that left her with career-threatening hand injuries. Read: Australia’s Ash Barty secures year-end World No. 1 ranking “To be back on the same court that I made my comeback and to make the quarterfinal is something I didn't expect. I'm trying to play faster here and play aggressive off the returns,” she told Eurosport.The 30-year-old, whose best finish here was reaching the 2012 semifinals, made her intentions clear from the start as she seized on anything short to dominate from the baseline, moving 4-0 ahead in 15 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.Zhang, in the fourth round of a Slam for only the third time in 33 attempts having also not dropped a set so far, finally began to dig her heels in as Kvitova's error-count increased but she was unable to turn the tide.Kvitova had to wait around in the cold as Zhang took a medical timeout at the end of the first set, but she turned up the heat to get an early break in the second set.She broke again to lead 5-2 but some wild errors allowed the Chinese to win two straight games and create some tension.Kvitova regained her focus though to seal victory with a love service hold.Siegemund overcomes spirited Badosa Meanwhile, unseeded German Laura Siegemund came through a tight opening set before cruising past Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros on Monday.Both players struggled on serve in the opening set of their see-sawing fourth-round meeting on Court Simonne Mathieu, before Siegemund switched gears at 5-5 to claim the decisive break and take the early advantage in the contest. French Open: Thiem enters quarters after nervy win over Gaston Badosa, a former junior champion who knocked out 2017 winner Jelena Ostapenko in the previous round and 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens in her second match, found herself down 3-1 in the second set as Siegemund turned up the heat.World number 66 Siegemund fought off a spirited comeback attempt from Badosa to stretch the lead further with a break in the seventh game of the second set, before closing out her victory in style. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos