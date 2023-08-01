Defending champ Marie Bouzkova loses at Prague Open to unseeded Jaqueline Cristian

Jaqueline Cristian upset top-seeded Marie Bouzková 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to eliminate the defending champion in the first round of the Prague Open on Monday.
The unseeded Romanian beat the Czech player for the first time in their four encounters.
Another unseeded player, Viktoria Hrunčáková of Slovakia, rallied to beat seventh-seeded Xinyu Wang of China 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) at the hardcourt tournament.
Also Read: ATP Rankings: Arthur Fils, Christopher Eubanks achieve new career-highs
In an all-Ukrainian match, eighth-seeded Kateryna Baindl defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
In other first-round games, Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch beat Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria 6-2, 6-4, and Japan’s Nao Hibino edged Italy’s Sara Errani 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
