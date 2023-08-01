MagazineBuy Print

Defending champ Marie Bouzkova loses at Prague Open to unseeded Jaqueline Cristian

Jaqueline Cristian upset top-seeded Marie Bouzková 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to eliminate the defending champion in the first round of the Prague Open on Monday.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 08:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova
File Photo: Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova | Photo Credit: AFP
File Photo: Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova | Photo Credit: AFP

Jaqueline Cristian upset top-seeded Marie Bouzková 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to eliminate the defending champion in the first round of the Prague Open on Monday.

The unseeded Romanian beat the Czech player for the first time in their four encounters.

Another unseeded player, Viktoria Hrunčáková of Slovakia, rallied to beat seventh-seeded Xinyu Wang of China 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) at the hardcourt tournament.

Also Read: ATP Rankings: Arthur Fils, Christopher Eubanks achieve new career-highs

In an all-Ukrainian match, eighth-seeded Kateryna Baindl defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

In other first-round games, Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch beat Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria 6-2, 6-4, and Japan’s Nao Hibino edged Italy’s Sara Errani 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

