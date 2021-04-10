Gasquet pulls out of Monte Carlo following COVID-19 related complications

Frenchman Richard Gasquet said on Friday that he was pulling out of next week's Monte Carlo Masters because of “complications related to COVID-19.”

ALSO READ - Badosa ousts Barty at Volvo Car Open

The World No. 49, who reached the semifinals of the claycourt Masters in 2005, has had a tough start to the season, notably not being able to take part in the Australian Open because of a foot injury. Gasquet, who made the announcement on Instagram, has only won two matches this year on the main tour.