Gasquet pulls out of Monte Carlo following COVID-19 related complications

France's Richard Gasquet announced he was pulling out of Monte Carlo Masters because of "complications related to COVID-19." Richard Gasquet in action during the Qatar Open in March, 2021. - Getty Images Frenchman Richard Gasquet said on Friday that he was pulling out of next week's Monte Carlo Masters because of "complications related to COVID-19."ALSO READ - Badosa ousts Barty at Volvo Car OpenThe World No. 49, who reached the semifinals of the claycourt Masters in 2005, has had a tough start to the season, notably not being able to take part in the Australian Open because of a foot injury. Gasquet, who made the announcement on Instagram, has only won two matches this year on the main tour.