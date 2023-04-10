Tennis

Bopanna spends time with junior players before leaving for Europe

Kamesh Srinivasan
10 April, 2023 19:08 IST
File Photo: Rohan Bopanna of India in action during the Davis Cup double tennis match between Johannes Ingildsen and Holger Rune of Denmark.

File Photo: Rohan Bopanna of India in action during the Davis Cup double tennis match between Johannes Ingildsen and Holger Rune of Denmark. | Photo Credit: AP/KELD NAVNTOFT

Rohan Bopanna is successfully busy on the professional tour but keeps an eye on the bright juniors in the country. His focus is not limited to those training at his academy like Kandhavel Mahalingam or Rethin Pranav Senthilkumar.

Vihaan won 21 singles matches straight during his debut series in the ITF under-18 circuit, for his four titles on the trot in Gurugram, Dehradun, Bhilai and Madurai. He capped the fine run by winning the doubles title as well, where he was drained of all energy in the hot humid conditions of Madurai.

“Vihaan has a very strong mind. To be that consistent against players of different ages, heights and in different conditions, is never easy, at any level. He has to get out of his comfort zone and start training in a good academy with players of higher level. He needs to have a strength and conditioning coach to get physically stronger’’, observed Bopanna.

After his meeting with Vihaan, Bopanna had a good chat with Rethin Pranav’s father, about the way forward for the boy, who missed selection for Junior Davis Cup by six points.

“Rethin is extremely promising. He was supposed to go to the Australian Open but didn’t go. He missed two and a half months for studies. That is too long a period to miss tennis. We should have clarity on priority.

If he wants to go to the best University we can help him. But if the focus is on tennis, we cannot think too far ahead. Since he is not having the stamina, as he has been losing from the winning position, I have asked him to run three kilometres every day. It should be easy for a 15-year-old.

Between me and coach M Balachandran, we do plan the best path for the youngsters, but if it is not followed, it is hard to help the player”, said Bopanna.

Having gone through the tough grind for years during his formative years, Bopanna said that he could develop into such a strong player mainly because his parents had faith in the coaches and never interfered with the tennis.

