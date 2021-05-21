Tennis Tennis Bopanna-Skugor pair crash out of quarterfinals in Geneva The Bopanna-Skugor pair lost 6-3, 3-6, 13-11 to Behar-Escobar in the doubles quarterfinals of the €481,270 ATP tennis tournament in Geneva. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 21 May, 2021 19:26 IST The Bopanna-Skugor pair lost 6-3, 3-6, 13-11 to Behar-Escobar in the doubles quarterfinals on Friday. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 21 May, 2021 19:26 IST Rohan Bopanna, seeded fourth in partnership with Franko Skugor of Croatia, was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 13-11 by Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar in the doubles quarterfinals of the €481,270 ATP tennis tournament in Geneva.READ| Tsitsipas eases into Lyon Open semifinal The Indo-Croatian combination had got a walkover in the earlier round, which was a mild relief, as teams were scheduled to play two rounds the same day. The two collected 45 ATP points and €4,710.READ| Simona Halep out from French Open due to calf injury The results:€481,270 ATP, Geneva, SwitzerlandDoubles (quarterfinals): Arie Behar (Uru) & Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) bt Franko Skugor (Cro) & Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 3-6, [13-11]; Pre-quarterfinals: Frnako Skugor & Rohan Bopanna w.o. Pablo Cuevas (Uru) & Guido Pella (Arg). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.