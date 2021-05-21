Bopanna-Skugor pair crash out of quarterfinals in Geneva

Rohan Bopanna, seeded fourth in partnership with Franko Skugor of Croatia, was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 13-11 by Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar in the doubles quarterfinals of the €481,270 ATP tennis tournament in Geneva.

The Indo-Croatian combination had got a walkover in the earlier round, which was a mild relief, as teams were scheduled to play two rounds the same day. The two collected 45 ATP points and €4,710.

The results:



€481,270 ATP, Geneva, Switzerland



Doubles (quarterfinals): Arie Behar (Uru) & Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) bt Franko Skugor (Cro) & Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 3-6, [13-11]; Pre-quarterfinals: Frnako Skugor & Rohan Bopanna w.o. Pablo Cuevas (Uru) & Guido Pella (Arg).