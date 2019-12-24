Andreescu withdraws from Auckland Open due to knee injury

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has delayed the start of her season by withdrawing from the Auckland Open.

Andreescu was due to take part in the WTA Tour event, which runs from January 6-12, alongside a strong field that includes Serena Williams and Coco Gauff.

But the Canadian will instead take further time to recuperate from the knee injury she sustained at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in October, with ensuring full fitness for the upcoming Australian Open a likely factor in her decision.

Andreescu, the world number five, released a video on social media expressing her sorrow at having to withdraw from an event she was runner-up in at the start of this year.

"I'm super disappointed about it," the 19-year-old said.

"But I spoke to my team and I really have to do what's best for my knee right now.

"I have so many amazing memories there, so hopefully I can create more in 2021."