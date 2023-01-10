Tennis

Ugo Humbert’s three-year Auckland reign ends with first round loss to Christopher Eubanks

Eubanks will next face Belgium’s David Goffin, while Barrere meets fellow Frenchman Constant Lestienne in the second round.

Reuters
10 January, 2023 10:36 IST
Ugo Humbert’s three-year reign as Auckland Open champion came to an end on Tuesday: file picture

Ugo Humbert's three-year reign as Auckland Open champion came to an end on Tuesday: file picture

Ugo Humbert’s three-year reign as Auckland Open champion came to an end on Tuesday as Christopher Eubanks defeated the Frenchman 7-6(4), 7-6(3), with sixth-seeded American John Isner also exiting the tournament in the first round.

Humbert won the event, his first success on the ATP tour, when it was last played in 2020 but lost out to the American qualifier in a pair of tiebreaks.

“I was playing some pretty good balls throughout the match, and I think being comfortable and playing a lot of tiebreakers in a lot of my games showed a pretty good effect today, so I’m pretty happy,” said Eubanks.

The Auckland Open has returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Tuesday’s matches were moved indoors and played without fans due to the impending arrival of Cyclone Hale.

The day opened with Isner, a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2018, crashing out when he lost in three sets to Gregoire Barrere.

Barrere won the tie 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 to overcome the big-serving American, who was defeated despite firing down 56 aces.

Eubanks will next face Belgium’s David Goffin, while Barrere meets fellow Frenchman Constant Lestienne in the second round.

