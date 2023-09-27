MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon public ballot announced for The Championships tickets

People around the world can apply for a maximum of two tickets per household, after registering for a myWimbledon account.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 21:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative photo: Inside view of the Wimbledon Number 1 court
Representative photo: Inside view of the Wimbledon Number 1 court | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative photo: Inside view of the Wimbledon Number 1 court | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has announced the opening of the Wimbledon public ballot for The Championships to be staged from July 1 to 14 next year.

People around the world can apply for a maximum of two tickets per household, after registering for a myWimbledon account. The applications for Wimbledon tickets can be made through this system, which started on Tuesday, till October 10.

Wimbledon had started the public ballot system way back in 1924. It is considered the fairest way of obtaining Wimbledon tickets that are most sought in the sports world.

The All England Club had hosted its first guest engagement in Mumbai this year, with former Wimbledon champion Leander Paes and women’s No.1 Ankita Raina.

ALSO READ | Fenesta National Tennis Championship in New Delhi from October 2

“For tennis fans across the world, Wimbledon is a pilgrimage. The Wimbledon public ballot gives everyone an equal opportunity to secure tickets for The Championships”, said Leander Paes.

“Watching Wimbledon live is a dream come true for every tennis fan across the globe. The Wimbledon public ballot gives the opportunity to enter the draw for tickets. I encourage you to submit your application, and hopefully you will be amongst those lucky fans enjoying the action live at Wimbledon next year”, said Ankita Raina.

The tickets will be allotted at random through a computerised draw and the person applying for the ticket cannot pass it on to someone else, except for the second guest ticket.

The All England Club will start intimating the successful applicants through email from November this year.

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
